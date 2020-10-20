Cyient and SR University Partner to Help Advance the Field of Additive Manufacturing

Cyient, a digital engineering and technology solutions company, has signed an MoU with Warangal-based SR University, an institution in research and academics. As part of this collaboration, Cyient will help SR University in developing an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems.

Cyient has been a key promoter and user of additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US. The company has worked with marquee clients in aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, industrial, and transportation segments to deliver functionally superior additively manufactured parts with applications in tooling, reverse engineering, and obsolescence management.

In the past year, Cyient has trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing through its comprehensive internal training program. Cyient will share its expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President, Cyient said, “We will develop industry-ready engineers with the capabilities in additive manufacturing to build cutting-edge solutions. This will help position India as a leader in additive manufacturing talent as companies across the world embark on a journey of digital transformation and adopt additive manufacturing as a key portion of their supply chains.”

“Advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robots have the greatest potential to influence the manufacturing landscape in increasing the productivity and can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically,” said Dr. G R C Reddy, Vice Chancellor, SR University.