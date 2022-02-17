COLORFUL Launches X15 XS Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, presents the second-generation COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop powered by the 12th generation Intel Core processors and GeForce RTX 30 graphics.

The COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop can be configured with either a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core (4P+ 8E Cores), 16-thread processor or an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core (6P+ 8E Cores), 20-thread processor – both offering excellent performance for gaming and content creation. The X15 XS is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate for smooth and tear-free gameplays on the laptop’s 144Hz FHD display. The COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is available in two colors – Pine Blue and Mist Grey.

Get to know the power of the new second-generation COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop in the XIANG story. For every gamer, winning is the ultimate goal. Achieve your dream to become the next top player with the next-generation COLORFUL gaming laptop. To win big, you gotta dream big. For any gamer, a powerful gaming machine is a must-have to win. Obliterate your obstacles with the help of the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics. Be like XIANG and win your battles in flawless victory with the new COLORFUL X15 XS. The XIANG Story comics will be posted on COLORFUL’s social media channels.

The all-new COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is equipped with high-performance components and the latest technologies. Featuring the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, run the latest triple-A game titles at high FPS rates. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and DLSS support, enjoy smooth and stutter-free gameplays and further boost framerates on supported games. The COLORFUL X15 XS is fitted with a 15.6” display with a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplays. The display also has 300 nits peak brightness for accurate colors and sharp images. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 2.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans with superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with four heat pipes. The gaming laptop has four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation. The Colorful X15 XS gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8 mm travel distance and tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad – 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpads.

