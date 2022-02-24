Capgemini recognized as a Leader by NelsonHall 2nd time for Cloud HR Transformation Services

- Advertisement -

Capgemini has been named a “Leader” in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for Cloud HR Transformation Services. Capgemini was recognized in the “Multi-Country Focus” segment for its ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate cloud transformation benefits to clients across multiple countries.

Stephan Paolini, Practice Leader for Intelligent People Operations at Capgemini’s Business Services said, “As organizations adapt to a hybrid workplace, they are looking for a frictionless HR experience to make their workforce agile, resilient and future-ready. We are delighted to be named a Leader in the NelsonHall report once again as it further highlights our ability to meet our clients’ business expectations and deliver tech-fueled, innovative solutions to transform their HR function.”

Elizabeth Rennie, HR Technology and Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said “We are pleased to recognize Capgemini as a leader in the Multi-Country Focus segment of the NEAT evaluation. Capgemini has demonstrated significant capability to support multi-country cloud-based HR transformation of clients through its digital solutions and its unique D-GEM methodology, delivering sustainable value to its clients.”

The report highlighted several of Capgemini’s key strengths, including a digital design thinking model with a robust methodology and delivery capability for digital solutions through its Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM). Solutions such as Digital Employee Operations, Digital Helpdesk and Digital Learning Operations. It also focuses on next-generation technological innovations, including robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, machine learning/AI for HR transformation, holistic approach towards delivering end-to-end HR operation solutions, capabilities in providing digital learning solutions and supporting major HR technologies and global footprint and ability to support large geographies such as US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Australia.

