Best Power Equipments (BPE) To Expand Data Centre Market Solutions Business in India

With the wider cloud adoption, IoT, Data Centre Technologies, Digital Transformation programmes of enterprises, Data Centre industry is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Keeping with this trend, Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), announced that the company is strengthening and expanding its Data Centre Business Solutions in India. In the data centre category, the company already has a strong presence in BFSI, IT & ITeS and plans to expand to FMCG, Telecom & Manufacturing industries.

Best Power Equipments (BPE) is also participating in the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention & Awards 2021 on 25th Nov 2021 which will have more than 250+ senior-level data centre CIO and digital infrastructure professionals under one roof. It will also have more than 25 speakers.

Speaking on this expansion, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments says, “Data centre market is booming in India with Mumbai and Pune major markets in India. Moreover, we have seen an increasing demand from Logistics, E-commerce and Transportation sectors.

BPE Data centre solutions such as SNB Series Server Network Rack, IDU Mini Data Cube series has been installed in few major metro cities in India like IIT Guwahati, Ganesha Polymers Lucknow and various Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India. Yotta Data Centre has been using BPE UPS from last few years.