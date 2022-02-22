BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX3210U

- Advertisement -

BenQ unveiled MOBIUZ EX3210U a 32 Immersive gaming monitor that delivers 4K@120Hz via HDMI 2.1 on the latest consoles and 4K@144Hz through DisplayPort 1.4 for PC gaming, delivering the essentials for next-gen immersive gameplay.

The MOBIUZ EX3210U comes with 31.5-inch IPS display panel, 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA Display HDR 600 and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Apart from being BenQ’s first gaming display with HDMI 2.1, this is the first 32” 4K 144Hz monitor announced in India with a full HDMI bandwidth of 48 Gbps. The monitor is equipped with Vesa Display HDR600 certification with a peak brightness of 600 nits and also features Light tuner, Colour Vibrance and Black eQualizer, all aimed at enhancing gaming visuals for a truly immersive gameplay experience. In addition to all its new, premium white exterior, the monitor boasts of a 2.1 channel treVolo speakers with 2Wx2 speakers and a 5W subwoofer.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India, said, “The gaming landscape in India is expanding, with players desiring more in terms of technology and features to enhance their gameplay. BenQ has been committed to bring in the best of gaming infrastructure to its consumers. MOBIUZ EX3210U is packed with exclusive performance innovations fulfilling the Next Gen Console enthusiasts’ requirements of playing games 4K@120 Hz via 2.1 HDMI. We also realized that for a sensational gaming experience, surround sound becomes a vital feature. For delivering marvellous sound we have tied up with Bongiovi DPS, a patented technology that optimizes the audio in real-time adding more depth & clarity, providing a true immersive Console gaming experience on a stylish white coloured 32” display.”

EX3210U is the latest addition to MOBIUZ which includes an expansive immersive gaming monitor portfolio, EX3210U is already available on Amazon at a price of Rs 87,500 and also at the leading IT and consumer electronics retail outlets PAN India. BenQ offers complete peace of mind with an onsite warranty of 3 years on this monitor.

The 4K UHD resolution along with 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Vesa Displayed 600 certification ensures awe-inspiring clarity, dynamic range with detailed images be it Gaming, movies or creative tasks. The HDRi technology which involves smart HDR with Automatic Brightness and Contrast adjustments results in an enhanced and much better HDR experience with intelligent brightness and contrast control, leading to a more native, less stressful HDR experience. EX3210U is an ideal display for gaming on PC, Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X. With Dual HDMI 2.1 connectivity option, the user gets 4K resolution viewing combined with 120 FPS which delivers utmost smoothness and clarity for game content on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity also ensures 4K resolution with 144 FPS for the ultimate PC gaming experience. Apart from these, the EX3210U also features 4 USB 3.0 ports as well as a Headphone Jack for compatible peripheral connections.

