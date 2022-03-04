AZZA Launches BLIZZARD SP 240 and 360 All-In-One CPU Liquid Cooler (Europe Only)

- Advertisement -

AZZA announces the BLIZZARD SP 240 and BLIZZARD SP 360, a new line-up of CPU All-In-One liquid coolers. Focused on delivering high-performance with style, the BLIZZARD SP features a low-profile 3200rpm pump with rotatable diamond-cut ARGB infinity mirror-covered housing. The 240mm and 360mm radiators include a square fin pattern that improves heat dissipation and are paired with AZZA’s Hurricane SP Digital 120mm PWM ARGB fans.

The BLIZZARD SP CPU liquid cooler’s pump is a non-PWM set at a constant speed of 3200rpm. The combination of speed and build quality results in excellent heat transfer at low noise level of 25 dBA. The pump is linked to the radiator by a pair of 400mm long leak-free Teflon tubes wrapped in Rayon mesh that are durable and high temperature resistant. As for the aluminum allow radiator, either in 240mm or 360mm format, the fin pattern moves from the traditional wave shape to a square shape which greatly increases the contact area with the water channels of the radiator and improves heat transfer and dissipation.

To ensure proper heat dissipation, the Blizzard SP 240 and 360 come with a set of AZZA Hurricane SP Digital 120mm fans. Featuring PWM functionality, the fan’s speed ranges between 700 and 2200 RPM. At 25mm thick, they make with the radiator of the BLIZZARD SP a total of 52mm in thickness, ideal for compact cases.

The CPU pump block is an addressable RGB-equipped infinity mirror stylized with diamond style cutting around the edge, and a ring of light along the edge of the block. In addition, the pump block cover can be rotated to ensure proper alignment of the logo. The Blizzard SP fans feature bright inner and outer rings of ARGB LEDs. Both the fans and pump LEDs are compatible with any motherboard software for complete customization of the lighting effects.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.