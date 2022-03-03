ASUS Republic of Gamer’s #WomenInEsports initiative endeavors to enhance inclusivity with All Women ROG Showdown

- Advertisement -

ASUS India’s Republic of Gamers (ROG), No.1 Gaming Laptop brand, in its endeavor to empower women gaming enthusiasts in India, has come up with a first of its kind – #WomenInEsports – an all-Women ROG Showdown online tournament on Valorant, ahead of International Women’s Day. The winning team will take home INR 50,000 and the first runner up will win INR 25,000. With this initiative, ASUS India aims to celebrate the increasing gender diversity in the realm of e-sports. To kick-start this tournament, ASUS India is inviting women professional teams and esport enthusiasts from across South East Asia to participate and is looking forward to more participants to be part of this thrilling experience of playing Valorant together as a team. The registrations for the All Women Showdown start from 2nd March – 6th March 2022

This initiative is a testimony to ASUS’ commitment to build a strong gaming ecosystem in India that wants to help raise awareness and enhance diversity.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the announcement, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “ASUS believes in constantly empowering and uplifting the experience of the esports community regardless of their demographics. Esports is an evolving segment and it has witnessed increased women participation in the recent years. We aim to support everyone who demonstrate the passion and true potential to grow and #WomenInEsports initiative is one such step in that direction, where we will leverage our flagship property – ROG showdown, to celebrate the soaring gender diversity in the esports industry. It gives us great pleasure to announce the opening of #WomenInEsports that will see participation from women from across South East Asia, who will come together to showcase their talent and skills. It will allow them connect with likeminded participants in community to together spearhead the women’s movement in the e-sports industry.”

A number of teams have expressed keen interest to participate with members belonging to various geographies including India, Singapore, Philippines, and Vietnam. To name a few basis invitations, VLT x Asteria and Lethal esports Blue are a few popular teams that have signed up for this one of its kind tournaments already.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.