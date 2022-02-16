ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Fusion II Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the Fusion II 500 and Fusion II 300, a pair of fully loaded gaming headsets that feature advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound, high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology and ASUS AI Beam forming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation to deliver impeccably true-to-life, immersive in-game audio and communication.

True-to-life audio: The ROG Fusion II series headsets boast advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound, high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology and 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers. They are one of the few gaming headsets in the market to feature the ESS 9280 Quad DAC to provide gamers with lossless audio processing. Each DAC allocates its processing power to a subset of the audible frequency range — from lows, mids, highs and ultra-highs — resulting in crisp, clear sound for true-to-life audio.

Crystal-clear voice pick-up: The ASUS AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation ensure a clear and natural representation of human voices with minimal distortion. The microphones create a 40° acoustic zone in front of the gamer’s mouth and filter out distracting background noise from other directions for clear voice pick-up. In addition, AI Noise Cancelation identifies and reduces over 500 million types of background noise such as chatter, keyboard clatter and mouse clicks by up to 95%.

Louder in-game communication: The GameChat volume control on the ROG Fusion II 500 allows gamers to adjust the volume of in-game audio and voice chat via the slider on the earcups to suit their preferences.

Built-in Aura RGBs: Both headsets include customizable Aura RGB lighting to provide gamers with over 16.8 million color combinations and six preset lighting effects via Armoury Crate. This software provides gamers with extensive controls and an intuitive interface to adjust audio profiles and lighting.

Wide-ranging compatibility: With a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C and USB Type-A connectivity, the ROG Fusion II 500 is compatible with a myriad of devices including laptops and PCs, mobile devices and gaming consoles. The Fusion II 300 is similar to the higher-end Fusion II 500, but does not support a 3.5 mm audio connection.

ASUS ROG Fusion II series gaming headsets will be available from March in India from authorized ASUS stores, partners and major online stores. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.