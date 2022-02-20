Asia/Pacific excluding Japan Production Printer Market to Rebound

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the overall printing market since 2020. However, it also opened opportunities for those that stayed to provide extensive services to cope with the change in printing demand and trend. Despite a sharp dip in 2020, there is a gradual rebound of the production printer market through 2025, albeit not to pre-pandemic levels.

The Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (APEJ production printer shipment market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% CAGR through 2025.

graph

“We have not seen the light as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel. As the virus continues to mutate, we expect a sluggish recovery in most regions. The same goes for the printing industry. Hence, consumer behaviour and printing trends have changed. We anticipate the market to gradually grow from 2021 and recover by 2023 at a lower shipment level than pre-pandemic levels,” says Sharon Cheng, senior market analyst, IDC Asia/Pacific’s Imaging Printing and Document Solution (IPDS) Group.

Sharon Cheng,

“The pandemic lockdowns and movement restrictions impacted most businesses, resulting in high unemployment rates and loss of income. This triggered many stay-at-home entrepreneurs to kick-start new businesses through digital platforms as well as digital transformation by the offset printing businesses”, ended Cheng.

