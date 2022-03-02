Allied Telesis Appoints Jason Nadar as Country Manager to Grow its India and SAARC Business

- Advertisement -

Allied Telesis announced that it has appointed Jason Nadar as Country Manager for India and SAARC. This appointment will add to Allied Telesis’ growth strategy in the region with its portfolio of products and technologies providing IoT and SDN solutions for customers in large enterprise, government and critical infrastructure.

Known as a leader in video networking Allied Telesis is engaged in the development and production of more intelligent, autonomously controlled and managed systems aimed at meeting the demands of a ‘smart world.’ As a network switching specialist, Allied Telesis provides solutions that are easier to deploy and easier to use which is a compelling value statement driving customer adoption.

Jakub Duch, VP DevOps and Marketing Europe overseeing India operations

Jakub Duch, VP DevOps and Marketing Europe overseeing India operations said “Allied Telesis has the products, skills, and resources to offer end-to-end networking solutions across multiple industries. Jason Nadar brings a wealth of experience and skills to work in large projects along with the knowledge of how to integrate all the pieces for a successful customer outcome. The Allied Telesis team is knowledgeable, engaging, and consistently enhances the value we can deliver when tackling a customer’s complex needs. Combine that with robust leadership and we have engineered a long-term vision to create lasting wins in this market.”

A 28-year industry veteran, Jason Nadar is a strong sales and pre-sales professional with a demonstrated history of delivering rapid growth with skills in Networking, Security, Wireless Technologies, VoIP and NOC – SOC (EDR, SIEM, SOAR). With an MBA focused in Leadership Management from National Institute of Business Management he has held various senior positions at Aruba Networks, 3Com, Ingram Micro and Bluecoat. In his previous role as National Sales Manager at Fortinet, he was instrumental in growing their Secure Access & New Technologies business in India and SAARC region.

“Allied Telesis is involved in some of the most advanced and innovative next-generation research serving the needs of the network communications industry for over 30 years. In a post-pandemic era, the need of the hour is for networks to be defined by software that configures, secures, manages, and automates the infrastructure and Allied Telesis is uniquely positioned to fulfil that need. I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead the company in expanding our footprint with partners, enterprises and SMEs to increase the adoption of our cutting-edge solutions.” said Jason Nadar.

