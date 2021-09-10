Acer starts manufacturing high-performance Servers and Workstations in India

Acer, the global PC brand announced that it has taken its manufacturing capabilities to the next level by producing high-performance servers and workstations in India. The Altos Tower Server T110F5 and Altos Tower Workstation P130 F5 manufactured in Pondicherry factory are the products that are first of the blocks and there will be more to follow.

The India Server Market is expected to grow at rapid pace due large-scale digital transformation initiatives at enterprise and government levels viz Smart cities Digitization of citizen services and more. Servers and Workstations will form a critical backbone for varied use cases and with manufacturing now done in India Acer will be able to deliver custom solutions to enterprises and governments to fit the demands.

On the occasion, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “We are excited to announce this endeavour to meet the fast-growing needs of the Datacenter and Cloud market in India. With the arrival of lower mobile data costs and increasing awareness, there is a rise in demand for servers amongst Indian enterprises. The Altos servers and workstations manufactured in India is capable of meeting demands of performances, scalability, security, and reliability needed for a wide range of applications and organisational requirements.”

Acer has been manufacturing PCs and tablets in India for over 20 years and exporting to South-East Asian countries to support the Acer business in the Asia Pacific region. With our added capacity to manufacture servers and workstations, India becomes a hub to support local and Asian markets with Acer IT hardware solutions for a wide range of use cases and simultaneously explore untapped markets.