Acer launches Swift X laptop, featuring AMD 5000 Series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics Card in India

Acer India announced the launch of its new Thin and light laptop – Acer Swift X the newest member of its premium Swift line of laptop, the first of its series to come powered with RTX 30 series discrete graphics. It’s housed with a revolutionary AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for a powerhouse performance in an ultra-thin form factor. With up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, and 16 processing threads this thin and light laptop is capable of rendering 4K videos to churning through spreadsheets without breaking a sweat.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The Swift X is designed to be a high-performance ultraportable laptop for consumers who prefer elegance and performance on the go. The laptop delivers on multiple counts be it style, ultra-portable design, performance, long battery-life and more. It is truly a unique model and provides the “X” factor for the customer.”

The Acer Swift X delivers impressive battery life in a high-performance and ultraportable design Powered by the highly efficient and extremely powerful AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture. It levels up your arsenal with the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the supercharged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics card, memory up to 16GB of RAM, and storage up to 2TB SSD.

The sliced metal body captures the mobility of modern creatives at just 1.39 kg and 17.9 mm sharp. The mobility is carried by its 59Wh battery, with up to 15 hours of use, and fast charging support.

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.73% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB which is enough for editing 4K video. An ample array of ports including full-function USB Type-C ensure ultra-fast data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging, facilitating this process, while Wi-Fi 6 means faster overall connectivity.

The laptop also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.

The new Swift X optimizes its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades, 0.3mm, and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximize cooling efficiency. The stereo ring with an inclined plane on the fan top brings in more volume of air combined with a wider air vent, this design efficiently intakes more air and delivers up to 5- 10% improvement in airflow. Also, the Air inlet keyboard design upgrades its thermal performance and expels 8- 10% more heat compared to the keyboard without an air inlet.