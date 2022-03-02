Acer launches Ozone Antibacterial Sanitizer for a healthy bacteria-free environment

- Advertisement -

ACER unveiled the Ozone Antibacterial Sanitizer. The ozonated water has strong antibacterial power. It is used in our daily lives for cleaning and keeping things sterile, fresh, healthy, and bacteria-free. The newly developed and exclusive patent of the “instant ozone generation technology” will instantly dissolve ozone in water, which removes 75% pesticides from the surface extending the shelf life of edibles by 2 to 3 times.

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head – Marketing, Acer India

Speaking on the launch Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head – Marketing, Acer India said, “Our mission at Acer is to make people’s lives better and healthier. With the ongoing pandemic, we aim to bring products that create a safe environment which is essential now than ever before. With the Ozone Antibacterial Sanitizer, we believe that the cutting-edge technology will provide our customers with access to clean & bacteria-free environment using the power of ozonated water keeping their family and loved ones safe and healthy at all times.”

This simple and easy-to-use product is fixed on our regular tap water which then produces ozonated water that can be used to clean products like fresh food, utensils, and surfaces. The water from the Ozone Antibacterial Sanitizer is also proven to eliminate diseases that generally appear on your pets like bacterial infections, fungal infections, parasites, and allergies. During the reduction process, the water can achieve sterilization, deodorization, bleaching, and preservation. The ozonated water is FDA approved, especially used in the Food and Beverage industry, used to sterilize bottles and utensils.

