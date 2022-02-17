Acer Launches 360 Hz Refresh Display Gaming Laptop – Predator Helios 300 

- Advertisement -

Acer the leading PC brand, announced the launch of the all-new Predator Helios 300 with a 360Hz refresh display gaming laptop, the first time in India. Armed with a desktop caliber gameplay, the laptops packs powerful performance with 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processors (4.90 GHz Turbo, 8 cores, and 16 threads) that can handle the most demanding AAA games.

Predator Helios 300 is also redesigned with a new keyboard to improve usability, functionality, and the overall look. It includes iconic predator typeface, 4-zone RGB, enlarged space key, and concave-shaped see-through keycaps. The laptop has 15.6” IPS display and thin bezels for gamers who demand the best visual experiences possible. For gamers who prioritize ultrafast gaming, the Predator Helios 300 offers FHD 360Hz, 300Hz, and 165Hz panels, with up to 3ms overdrive response.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India,

Speaking on the launch Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “With technology innovation, gamers in today’s times demand superior performance and experience. At Acer, our continued efforts are to fulfill this demand and bring the best to the gaming community. With the launch of the all-new Predator Helios 300 with 360Hz refresh rates, the Indian gaming community will experience a 50% boost over today’s 240Hz competitive displays. As pioneers in the industry, we are proud to bring this feature to India for the first time and provide a seamless, exciting, and immersive gaming experience.”

POWERED UP PERFORMANCE: Encased in its darkened, metallic shell is the powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory, and plenty of high-speed PCIe storage to fill up from your game library.

COOLING EVOLVED: Cooling comes first – which is why Acer has streamlined the approach with the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology. This is refined with the wind-guiding optimization of Vortex Flow to keep airflow strong, frames high, and temps low.

Acer Predator-Helios-300-PH-315-54-Bl1-Bk

FAST: Decide which calls to you: blistering FHD up to 360Hz or pristine QHD at 165Hz. The 3ms overdrive response also makes kicking this laptop into high gear a tear-free, seamless experience with minimal ghosting.

BRING ON THE GAME! At the base of the black, metal-clad machine is a 4-zone RGB keyboard with see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense. Tap Turbo for instant overclocking or hit PredatorSense to open the utility app.

TOTAL CONTROL: Take control over your gaming rig with PredatorSense. Our custom utility app allows you to monitor your system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and much more.

LESS LATENCY, MORE VICTORY: With the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0, you have all the tools you need to clear out the online competition. You deserve the low latency and reliable connection that only Killer networks can provide.

PORTS APLENTY: Plug all your peripherals into the full range of USB 3.2 ports – including the incredibly fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C – which supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery. The latest HDMI 2.1 specification also allows you to easily plug into an external display such as 8K60, or 4K120.

DTS – X ULTRA: Turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360° surround sound system – enabling you to experience your favorite movies, music, and games with real-world spatial sound.

Availability: The new Predator Helios 300 will be available on, Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorized retail stores.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.