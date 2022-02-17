Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Cybersecurity Consulting Providers in APAC: Q4 2021 Report

- Advertisement -

Accenture has been positioned as a leader in “The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Consulting Providers In Asia Pacific, Q4 2021” report. According to the report, Accenture received the top score in the strategy and market presence (tied) categories.

The report noted that Accenture has exceptional tech-driven offerings that meet local market needs. Accenture also dominates with exceptional technology-driven IP, such as its identity solutions. Forrester found that Accenture has a demonstrated ability to create services such as the Ransomware Recovery Playbook, which was immediately relevant to the Asia Pacific market and could be creatively priced.

The Forrester report also noted that Accenture was the only firm in the evaluation to demonstrate a best-in-class approach to pricing, where half of its projects were priced based on outcomes, risk-sharing, assets, and other differentiated pricing models. Accenture was also able to fulfill its differentiated purpose to deliver on the promise of technology with its R&D investments, patents, and security labs. The report also stated that Accenture’s compelling service improvement roadmap showcased a continued willingness and ability to bet big on technologies, focusing on threat intelligence, identity, and the security of operating technology and industrial control systems.

Mr. James Nunn-Price, senior managing director for Accenture Security, Growth Markets, said: “We are focused on helping clients navigate the changing threat landscape post-pandemic. To be recognized as a leader is, in our opinion, a testament to our commitment to cybersecurity excellence. We will continue to enable our clients to achieve a more resilient security posture and help them keep ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

According to Forrester, customer references praised the quality of the talent and knowledge that Accenture offers, and the firm ticked all the boxes relating to attracting and retaining talent. Forrester recommended Accenture for organizations that want to use service-enabled technology to solve their security problems.

The Forrester report evaluated Accenture alongside 9 other cybersecurity consulting providers in the Asia Pacific region. Vendors were assessed against 22 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories. These categories included current offering, strategy and market presence.

