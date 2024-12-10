HORIBA inaugurates its first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility in India

- Advertisement -

HORIBA India, a group company of HORIBA Ltd., Kyoto based Japanese leader in analytical equipment and measurement solutions for the three group fields including Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor – now ventures into the emerging mega-field of Hydrogen. HORIBA has inaugurated its first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H 2 -ICE) Test Bed Facility at HORIBA India Technical Center in Chakan, Pune. This new facility will not only expand the business avenues but would also contribute significantly to the global vision of achieving carbon neutrality, decarbonization and sustainability.

HORIBA India’s Chakan facility, HORIBA India Technical Centre (HITC) launched in 2016 with an investment of approximately INR 100+ crore is spread over 10,000 sq. mts. Enacting as a demonstration base for emission measurement systems, advanced analytical instruments and an indigenized customization facility is operational since 2006. This state-of-the-art facility is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and NABL ISO IEC 17025:2017 accreditation that supports the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. HORIBA has executed many projects on the Development of a 2/3 Wheel Chassis Dynamometer, Make In India EV Chassis Dyno, RDE Testing Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS), Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (AAQMS) and Water Quality Monitoring System (WQMS) for both domestic and export supplies at this technical center. HORIBA has recently started the repair, calibration and production of the Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) at this facility.

The company has invested a further INR approx. 28-30 Crores in establishing the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility, which has an engine testing capacity upto 380KW meeting the Indian commercial vehicle segment. In line with the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, HORIBA has three manufacturing facilities in India in Chakan (Pune), Nagpur and Haridwar with a commitment to generating employment opportunities in tier-2 cities. The global business revenue of HORIBA, Ltd. is 2.3 Billion USD. The Company has a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions by 42% by 2032 (compared to 22).

The inaugural event was graced by Dr. George Gillespie, Executive Corporate Officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment and Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer – HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President – HORIBA India. The facility shall Enhance HORIBA’s HONMAMON worldwide. ‘HONMAMON’ is a Japanese word meaning authenticity and excellence which reflects HORIBA’s dedication to its technology and human assets.

Dr. George Gillispie, Executive Corporate Officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment

Addressing the occasion and HORIBA India’s commitment worldwide, Dr. George Gillispie, Executive Corporate Officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment said, “HORIBA understands the dire need of a cleaner, greener planet. As the most abundant element on Earth, Hydrogen presents a powerful solution for carbon-neutral fuel which can embark a new era in Energy. We are excited to support India’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The establishment of this Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed facility is going to be a significant step towards a sustainable tomorrow and plays a crucial role in India’s green energy revolution. This initiative is a testament to HORIBA’s legacy of authenticity and excellence, captured in our mission of enhancing HONMAMON.”

Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer – HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President – HORIBA India

Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer – HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President – HORIBA India said, “HORIBA’s investment in this state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to a sustainable future with Make-in-India products and solutions. The first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed facility took a kick-start from India in the entire Global HORIBA group, and this pivotal step is a testament toward HORIBA’s goal of reducing CO 2 emissions by 42% by 2033 hence, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. This investment is a strong step towards revolutionizing the automotive industry in India with an environmentally efficient approach.”

HORIBA India began its journey in Pune in 2016 with a focus on Automotive, Process & Environment and Semiconductor sectors which form a major part of the business. These segments are today renamed as Energy & Environment and Materials & Semiconductor at HORIBA. From vehicle mass emission testing, engine testing, RDE testing and calibration facility to an advanced electric vehicle development, the company catered to all.

With the aim of expanding its horizon, HORIBA India has inaugurated this Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed facility, designed to support the testing of environment friendly Hydrogen-Fuel-based Internal Combustion Engines. The new facility will feature a full-fledged Experience Zone showcasing products like Hydrogen Gas Analyzer (HyEVO); the Hydrogen Fuel Flow Meter (HyFQ-2000 Series) which measures the H 2 consumption of either engine or fuel cell; Laser Spectroscopic Motor Exhaust Gas Analyzer (MEXA-ONE-XL-NX); Engine Dynamometer, among others. Additionally, Live Demonstration of a few products will offer customers and patrons a hands-on experience with the unique technologies.

The establishment of this first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed Facility marks a momentous step in the history of HORIBA India. Equipped with test engines ranging from 50 to 380 kilowatts, the facility meets global safety standards and compliance requirements. It is designed to address the perpetually developing demands of the Indian market and plays a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s green energy revolution.

