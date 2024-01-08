Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

- Advertisement - -

Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M.K. Stalin invited global investors to the state and said that the state is committed to providing all necessary facilitation and support to the investors.

Inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) 2024 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, the Chief Minister shared his vision for transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and said that this Global Investors Meet will act as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth.

“With the aim that Tamil Nadu should play an important role in shaping India’s economic growth, I have set an ambitious target of transforming Tamil Nadu’s economy into a 1 trillion USD economy by 2030. To achieve this, we are pursuing a twin-pronged approach of attracting both capital and employment-intensive investments,” the Chief Minister added.

“We offer what we promise,” Hon’ble Chief Minister said, adding that, “We have been inviting investors with a red-carpet welcome. We want to be the trendsetter amidst other states.”

“TNGIM has witnessed encouraging response and is expected to bring pride and investment to Tamil Nadu. Multiple policies have been announced by the state. Our focus is to ensure development for all,” he said.

Hon’ble CM also unveiled ‘Tamil Nadu Vision $ 1 trillion’ report along with the Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024 at the session attended by industry leaders and global investors.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha said, “India’s growth is backed by the success of its states and Tamil Nadu stands as a pivotal cog in the wheel. Tamil Nadu is one of the most ambitious states with the vision of $1 trillion economy by 2030 and the government of India is working closely with the state government towards taking the state’s inclusive and sustainable growth forward.”

Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce

Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce said, “At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, we aspire for a bigger, better future, with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability. This summit is a pedestal for the state to showcase the sectoral expertise, enhance and strengthen skilling diversity and expand the investment opportunities both nationally and internationally.”

“Tamil Nadu’s skilling prowess exceeds the national benchmark by contributing 43% of the total women workforce in India,” Dr Rajaa added.

Various MoUs were inked by the Government of Tamil Nadu for investments into the state, which include VinFast’s Rs 16000 crore, Hyundai’s Rs 7360 crore, Qualcomm’s Rs 177 crore to create 1600 jobs, Rs 8100 crore by First Solar, Rs 515 crore by Godrej Consumer, Rs. 12082 crore by Tata Electronics creating 40500 jobs, Pegatron’s Rs 1000 crore that will create 8000 employment opportunities, JSW’s Rs 12000 crore aimed at providing 6600 jobs. Other committed investments in the list are Rs. 5000 crore by TVS Group and Rs 200 crore by Mitsubishi Electric.

Ola Electric and AP Moller-Maersk expressed their intent for additional investment in the state.

R. Dinesh, President, CII, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai India, René Piil Pedersen, Chief Group Representative, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Singapore, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Director, JSW Energy, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor also addressed the gathering at the inaugural ceremony.

Over 170 globally acclaimed speakers will share their vision in 26 captivating thought leadership sessions at the two-day investors summit. Former RBI Governor and member, TN CM Advisory Council, Raghuram Rajan, Former Chief Economic Advisor, GoI, Arvind Subramanian, S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO, Author Chris Miller, CEOs, Indian and global business leaders will present their insights.

More than 40000 people have registered for the two-day event in addition to over 450 international delegates from 50 countries, largely comprising of industry leaders and representatives of global conglomerates are participating in the summit.

Industry sector pavilion including MSMEs, Tamil Nadu Ecosystem Pavilion, International Pavilion, and Startup TN Pavilions, are some of the key highlights of the TNGIM 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Honourable

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.