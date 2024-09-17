Honor Unveils Pad X8a: Features 8300 mAh battery and Nadal Kids Edition for added safety

- Advertisement -

Honor has once again brought innovation to the Indian market with the launch of the Honor Pad X8a, following the grand success of the Honor Pad X9. The new Honor Pad X8a features a powerful 8300 mAh battery, delivering an impressive 53 days of standby time. Additionally, Honor has tailored the X8a for younger users with the special Nadal Kids Edition. This version includes a child-safe, food-grade silicone design with a shockproof body, built to withstand the active use of young learners. Whether it’s for doodling, watching movies, or easy portability, the Pad X8a offers versatile modes to meet every need.

Weighing only 495g and measuring 7.25mm thin, the Pad X8a’s sleek metal unibody makes it the perfect companion for productivity and entertainment on the go. Designed to enhance content consumption, the Pad boasts an expansive 11-inch 90Hz display paired with a Quad-surround speaker system, offering a cinematic experience for just INR 12,999.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. CP Khandelwal, CEO, PR Innovations, said “At Honor, we continuously strive to meet the evolving needs of our users with every new product launch. With the Honor Pad X8a, we’ve combined user-centric innovation with powerful performance, offering features like a robust 8300 mAh battery for extended use, seamless multitasking capabilities, and advanced eye protection to support long hours of work, study, and entertainment. We’ve also introduced the Nadal Kids Edition, catering specifically to younger users with a durable, child-friendly design. Whether it’s through the tablet’s enhanced productivity tools or its thoughtful safety features, we remain committed to delivering solutions that empower our users in every aspect of their digital lives. “

Recognizing that users spend extended hours on their tablets for work and studies, the brand has integrated several eye protection features to prioritize their well-being. The Honor Pad X8a is equipped with Ambient Light Care, which mimics natural light patterns to alleviate eye strain, and an E-ink mode, providing a paper-like reading experience that’s easier on the eyes. This allows users to comfortably read study materials, books, and other documents without discomfort. Additionally, the Honor Pad X8a holds dual certifications from TUV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance, ensuring optimal eye safety.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, the Honor Pad X8a delivers smooth and efficient multitasking, enhanced by RAM Turbo X, which keeps your favorite apps running seamlessly in the background. To further boost productivity, the X8a supports multi-window functionality, allowing users to work across multiple apps simultaneously. With Magic OS 8.0, the tablet enables effortless synergy between smartphones and tablets, allowing seamless file synchronization between devices. This ensures continuous app usage across connected devices, providing users with a fluid, uninterrupted experience.

