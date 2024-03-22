Honor Announces Several Exciting Offers Ahead of the Launch of MagicBook Pro 2024 variants and Honor Pad 9

- Advertisement -

Honor recently confirmed the launch of its latest additions to the laptop line-up, the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro2024 and X16 Pro2024, the most affordable laptops under 60K with the powerful13th Generation Intel i5 H-series processor and Honor Pad 9 with snapdragon 6th Gen. Leading up to the long-awaited launch, Pre-orders for the laptops are scheduled to commence exclusively on Amazon starting March 25th at 12 Noon, 2024, with sales to begin in the first week of April while the Honor Pad 9 Pre-orders are set to kick off on March 22nd from 12 PM onwards, with sales slated to begin from 28th March 2024.

Honor has announced exciting Pre-order offers for the MagicBook Pro laptops starting at INR 49,990, including offers such as an exciting Instant Bank Discount of INR 5000 with HDFC & SBI Credit Card, a No Cost EMI option for 6 months, an Additional Exchange Offer worth INR 2000, and also a free 1-year subscription for Microsoft Office 365 for seamless productivity for the youth and professionals of India. The Honor Pad 9 starts at INR 22,499, including the special pre-order discount of INR 2500 and a free Honor Bluetooth keyboard.

Mr. CP Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director, Htech

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Mr. CP Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director, Htech “We are excited to introduce our latest innovation, the HONOR Magicbook Pro2024 i5 13th gen with H processor under 60k, to the Indian market. The laptop boasts a sleek and lightweight design and a full HD Display with an impressive 89% screen-to-body ratio. Perfect for those seeking a portable and immersive computing experience. Equipped with the powerful 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor and a long-lasting 60Wh battery, users can anticipate exceptional performance for productivity tasks and beyond. Prepare to witness something extraordinary – this isn’t just a laptop; it’s a remarkable product poised to make waves in the tech industry. Stay tuned and become part of the magic!”

In response to the growing demand for portable computing solutions, the laptops prioritize endurance with a 60Wh battery, offering an impressive 11.5 hours of local 1080P video playback. These devices are engineered to keep up with the dynamic lifestyles of modern users, delivering unparalleled performance on the go.

The new Pro variants introduce a 100% sRGB Dynamic dimming display and thin light metal finish design ensuring an unparalleled user experience for individuals constantly on the move. With a light body, 60Wh large capacity battery, and all-around eye protection features, these laptops are an ideal companion for students, working professionals, and multitaskers.

HONOR Pad 9: Elevating Entertainment

The HONOR Pad 9 sets a new standard for tablet entertainment, boasting a stunning 12.1-inch display with a remarkable 120 Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 processor, this device ensures seamless multitasking and effortless performance. With an impressive 8300mAh battery and eight cinematic surround speakers, users can enjoy immersive entertainment experiences for hours on end. Pre-orders are scheduled to commence exclusively on Amazon starting March 22nd 12 Noon, 2024, with sales slated to begin from 28th March 2024.

The HONOR Pad 9 and HONOR X14 Pro2024 & X16 Pro2024 Laptops, represent the brand’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. Whether it’s elevating entertainment with the immersive viewing experience of the Pad 9 or redefining productivity with the sleek design and powerful performance of the X14 Pro & X16 Pro Laptops, these devices empower users to stay connected, entertained, and productive wherever they go.

