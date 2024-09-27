HONOR Announces Incredible Deals on Tablets and Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

- Advertisement -

HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, is thrilled to announce special discounts on its best-selling tablets and laptops as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, running from 26th September 2024 to 6th October 2024. HONOR is offering huge savings on the HONOR Pad 9, HONOR Pad X9, and the newly launched HONOR Pad X8a, giving customers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their devices at unbeatable prices.

With a focus on performance, design, and user-centric innovation, these devices are designed to meet the needs of students, professionals, and families alike. Whether you’re looking for powerful multitasking features or child-friendly safety in the Kids Edition, HONOR’s tablets cater to a wide range of users.

Presenting the best deals on HONOR tablets, now available at unbeatable prices to get you festival-ready—Wishlist now:

HONOR Pad 9 (8+256): Available at an unprecedented INR 19,999, slashed 20% from the original price of INR 24,999

HONOR Pad 9 (8+256), a powerful tablet designed for seamless multitasking and entertainment. It boasts an expansive 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a stunning 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals with 17 billion colors and a remarkable 88% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, it ensures smooth performance whether you’re gaming or working. Enjoy an immersive audio experience with 8 cinematic surround speakers featuring HONOR Hi-Res audio technology. The tablet is equipped with 16GB of RAM (8GB + 8GB extended) and 256GB storage, plus a free HONOR Bluetooth Keyboard for comfortable typing. Prioritize eye health with its TÃ V Rheinland-certified low blue light and flicker-free modes. Weighing just 555g, the HONOR Pad 9 is lightweight and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go use, while the 8300 mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. With the new Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13, enjoy a smooth, efficient user experience with multi-window capabilities for enhanced productivity.

HONOR Pad 8 (4+128): Available at an unprecedented INR 12,999, slashed 27% from the original price of INR 17,999

The HONOR Pad 8 (4+128) is a powerful and versatile tablet with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, ideal for multitasking and media consumption. It features a large 12-inch 2K IPS display with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free eye protection, ensuring comfortable viewing. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, it delivers fast and efficient performance. The tablet’s 8 speakers with DTS ULTRA sound and HONOR Histen tuning provide an immersive audio experience, while the 7250 mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of long-lasting usage. A 1-year manufacturer warranty is included for added peace of mind.

HONOR Pad X9 (8+128): Available at an unprecedented INR 14,999, slashed 21% from the original price of INR 18,999

The HONOR Pad X9 (8+128) offers an impressive blend of performance and style, featuring 13GB Turbo RAM (8GB + 5GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB storage for smooth multitasking. Its stunning 11.5-inch 120Hz 2K display with 400 NITS brightness and 100% SRGB ensures crisp visuals, while six surround speakers with HONOR Hi-Res audio deliver an immersive sound experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor and the Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13, the Pad X9 ensures fluid performance. With a lightweight, sleek metal design, weighing just 495g, it’s portable yet premium. The split-screen function enhances productivity, allowing seamless multitasking.

HONOR Pad X8a (4+128): Available at an unprecedented INR 9,999, slashed 23% from the original price of INR 12,999

The HONOR Pad X8a (4+128 Stdn) is designed to deliver an exceptional multimedia experience with its 11-inch FHD display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 16.7 million colors, offering vivid and clear visuals. Equipped with an 8300mAh battery, it ensures up to 14 hours of uninterrupted usage. With 8GB Turbo RAM (4GB + 4GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), the device supports smooth multitasking and ample storage. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, it provides reliable performance. The quad speakers with HONOR Hi-Res audio deliver immersive sound quality, and its lightweight metal unibody design at just 495g ensures portability with a premium feel.

Additionally, presenting the best deals on HONOR laptops, now available at unbeatable prices to get you festival-ready—Wishlist now!

MB X14 Pro (8GB+512GB): Available at an unprecedented INR 44,990, slashed 18% from the original price of INR 54,990

The MB X14 Pro (8GB+512GB) is a sleek and powerful laptop, featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with speeds up to 4.6 GHz, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, ensuring fast and efficient performance for both work and study. With its lightweight aluminium body, just 1.4kg and 16.5mm thick, it’s perfect for on-the-go professionals. The 14” Full HD IPS anti-glare screen with TÜV Rheinland certification protects your eyes during long work hours. Equipped with a 65W Type-C fast charger, the 60Wh battery offers up to 12 hours of usage. Additional features include a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for security, a full-size backlit keyboard, and a 720P HD webcam for video conferencing.

MB X16 Pro (8GB+512GB): Available at an unprecedented INR 46,990, slashed 17% from the original price of INR 56,990

The MB X16 Pro (8GB+512GB) is a high-performance laptop, equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor offering speeds up to 4.6 GHz, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, making it ideal for work and study. Featuring a sleek aluminium body, it weighs only 1.75kg and has a 16” FHD IPS anti-glare display with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye comfort. The laptop also comes with a 65W Type-C fast charger and a 60Wh battery, providing up to 11.5 hours of usage. Additional highlights include a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for enhanced security, a full-size backlit numeric keyboard, and a 720P HD webcam for seamless video conferencing.

