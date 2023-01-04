Hong Ju Jeon Appointed New MD of LG Electronics India

- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics India has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon. Mr. Jeon was previously, in charge of Gulf region as subsidiary President. Additionally, he also held other senior positions at LG Electronics as Managing Director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries. Under his leadership, LG has strengthened its product leadership & launched many sustainable initiatives.

The previous MD of LG India, Mr. Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and will be joining as Korea Sales & Marketing Head. Mr. Kim’s commitment to drive market leadership, sales and brand growth in India has been significant and LG’s market dominance has strengthened across various product categories during his tenure.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, newly appointed MD, LG Electronics, said, “I am very excited about my new role. I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers. India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers.”

