Honeywell’s New Hybrid Solution Drives Real-Time Electrification for Industrial Heat Manufacturers

Honeywell introduced its Hybrid Heating Solution, a flexible, automated way for industrial manufacturers to potentially lower operating costs and carbon emissions by integrating both traditional natural gas and electric energy sources for industrial process heating.

By automating heating controls, manufacturers can switch energy sources in real time from natural gas to electricity for industrial heating, optimizing energy costs and reducing reliance on a single fuel source. Honeywell’s Hybrid Heating Solution is designed for seamless integration with manufacturers’ existing infrastructure and can deliver up to 30% electric heating capacity at any given time. It can also provide predictive diagnostics and remote monitoring, making operations more visible and precise for manufacturers across industries including automotive, building materials, and food and beverage.

Mr. John Villali, Senior Research Director at IDC Energy Insights

“Hybrid solutions offer a practical way for energy-intensive industrial manufacturers to not only alleviate strain off the grid, but also to help advance the energy transition at a global scale,” said Mr. John Villali, Senior Research Director at IDC Energy Insights. “As companies work to curb emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, their supply chains can play a critical role to help meet decarbonization goals by leveraging electrical power, including renewable sources.”

Mr. Tim Lee, President of Honeywell Thermal Solutions

“Today’s manufacturing landscape is increasingly challenged by rising energy costs and the need to cut back on fossil fuel usage while increasing productivity,” said Mr. Tim Lee, President of Honeywell Thermal Solutions. “By merging traditional and electrical energy, including renewables, Honeywell is addressing industry challenges by offering a flexible and realistic path to emissions reduction for companies that require energy-intensive heat in their manufacturing processes.”

In facilities where manufacturers have onsite wind, solar or battery energy storage to produce electricity, operators may be able to leverage those renewables to lower the carbon emissions of their heating operations, to the extent permitted by law.

Honeywell’s Hybrid Heating Solution is commercially available now and is in production across various manufacturing verticals following successful pilots.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Honeywell

