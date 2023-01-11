Honeywell Wins Seal Sustainable Innovation Award 2022 for its Solstice Portfolio

- Advertisement - -

Honeywell received the ‘SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award 2022’ for its Solstice portfolio of ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) products. Honeywell’s Solstice portfolio has been contributing significantly to sustainability across industries.

The SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring us to a more sustainable future. The applicants were judged on the innovation’s advantages over alternatives, sustainability benefits, disruption, and impact metrics, amongst other criteria. The other winners in this category included Microsoft, SoCal Gas and Sesame Solar.

Hitesh Mehta, general manager, advanced materials, Honeywell India

Hitesh Mehta, general manager, advanced materials, Honeywell India said, “Honeywell’s Solstice ready now technology helps customers lower their carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance. It supports their sustainability goals with innovative, ready-now products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy, measure and reduce carbon impact and support the adoption of renewable energy sources. SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award is a testament to the primacy we place in providing sustainable solutions to help companies meet sustainability and environmental goals.”

Honeywell has invested a billion dollars in research, development, and new capacity for Solstice® technology, having anticipated the need for lower-global warming potential (GWP) solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago. The Solstice® portfolio of products benefits society through superior energy efficiency performance in cooling and insulating applications. Using Honeywell Solstice technology has helped avoid the potential release of the equivalent of more than 295 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere so far, equal to the carbon emissions from nearly 688 million barrels of oil. By the end of 2022, Solstice R-1234yf, a low global warming potential refrigerant used in automobile air conditioning systems, will be used in almost 185 million vehicles globally.

For its contribution to helping companies meet sustainability and environmental goals, Honeywell’s Solstice® portfolio has been named Top Project of the Year in the 2022 Energy + Environment Leader Awards and was highly commended as part of the World Sustainability Awards 2022 in the Sustainable Technology Award category.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) Awards honor the organizations and leaders dedicated to making real progress on the most pressing issue of our time. Each year, the SEAL Awards recognize the 50 Most Sustainable Companies in the World and the most impactful and innovative Environmental Initiatives. SEAL Award winners are determined by a holistic methodology that measures applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate true impact and progress towards a healthy planet and a sustainable future.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.