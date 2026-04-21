Honeywell To Help Dangote Deliver Large-Scale Petrochemical Expansion

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Honeywell will provide industry-leading petrochemical process technologies and catalysts to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (Dangote) to create plastics and detergents, helping the region strengthen energy security by reducing reliance on imports, stimulating industrial growth and strengthening regional supply chains.

Dangote will use Honeywell UOP’s Oleflex™ technology to produce an additional 750,000 metric tons of propylene annually at the refinery, supporting the manufacturing of packaging materials, consumer goods and industrial products. Additionally, Dangote will deploy a suite of Honeywell UOP’s petrochemical technologies and catalysts to make 400,000 metric tons per year of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), a key ingredient in detergents and surfactants for household and industrial cleaning products. Once at full production, Dangote’s Lekki LAB plant will be one of the largest in the world.

“Our continued collaboration with Honeywell advances our vision to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial sector, supporting the nation’s supply chain independence and economic growth,” said Mr. Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE. “Honeywell’s technologies enable us to help the region meet rising demand for consumer and industrial goods, positioning Dangote as a global supplier and driving viable economic development throughout West Africa.”

Dangote and Honeywell share a long‑standing collaboration focused on advancing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria with advanced process and automation technologies, catalysts and engineering expertise. The company is using Honeywell’s technology to grow its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, becoming the world’s largest petroleum refinery.

Mr. Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell UOP

“Dangote’s ongoing investments in advanced process technologies and digital solutions to maximize efficiency and throughput position it among the world’s leading refinery and petrochemical facilities,” said Mr. Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell UOP. “Honeywell is helping drive growth and long-term value by improving reliability and production in existing and new facilities. This collaboration demonstrates how advanced technology can help manufacturers meet the growing global demand for essential petrochemical products.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Honeywell

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