Honeywell Technologies advances future-ready skills through STEM-led school transformation program

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Honeywell Technologies announced a key milestone under Saksham, its flagship education and skilling initiative in India, with the inauguration of its first future-ready STEM education and school transformation program. The initiative was launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta at Shalimar Bagh Village Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

As part of the program, Honeywell Technologies aims to transform 12 government and government-aided girls’ schools across the country, reaching more than 12,000 students by 2029 through interventions focused on STEM education, digital literacy, student well-being and teacher development. While the most students and teachers will be impacted in Delhi, the initiative is also being implemented across Pune, Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Implemented in partnership with Ladli Foundation Trust, the intervention combines modern learning infrastructure, teacher capacity building and global exposure opportunities to help create more inclusive and future-ready learning environments for adolescent girls.

Speaking at the inauguration, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi said, “It is heartening to see Shalimar Bagh Village Government Girls Senior Secondary School transformed into one of Delhi’s finest government schools. With smart classrooms, a computer lab, a STEM lab and an AI-enabled toilet block for our daughters through Honeywell Technologies’ Saksham initiative, this school is now setting a benchmark for future-ready learning. I sincerely thank Honeywell Technologies for its contribution to our daughters and our schools. A state can truly progress only when the government and society work together, and this collaboration is a strong example of what we can achieve together.”

Mr. Ashish Modi, President, India and Asia Pacific, Honeywell Technologies

“Building India’s future workforce starts with expanding access to quality education and providing basic infrastructure,” said Mr. Ashish Modi, President, India and Asia Pacific, Honeywell Technologies. “Through Saksham, we are bringing STEM labs, digital access and experiential learning to our young students. The intervention at Shalimar Bagh school is symbolic of our effort to expand opportunities for the students and strengthen India’s pipeline of future-ready talent.”

The intervention at Shalimar Bagh Village Government Girls Senior Secondary School, a key milestone in Saksham’s broader school transformation effort, includes:

STEM laboratories that promote hands-on science and technology learning, innovation and critical thinking.

Digital ICT and computer labs equipped with computers and interactive learning tools to improve digital literacy and technology access.

equipped with computers and interactive learning tools to improve digital literacy and technology access. Smart classrooms that enhance student engagement and support technology-enabled teaching.

that enhance student engagement and support technology-enabled teaching. Safe and hygienic toilets and WASH infrastructure that promote menstrual dignity, hygiene and student well-being.

that promote menstrual dignity, hygiene and student well-being. Awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, cyber safety, financial literacy, and reproductive health that help students build confidence and life skills.

that help students build confidence and life skills. Training for 60 teachers on digital tools and interactive teaching methodologies to support long-term learning outcomes.

on digital tools and interactive teaching methodologies to support long-term learning outcomes. A global Space Science learning opportunity, through which five students from participating schools will be selected to attend an immersive workshop at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

As India continues to build a technology-driven and innovation-led economy, ensuring equitable access to digital learning and STEM education remains a critical challenge. According to NITI Aayog’s recent report – ‘School Education System in India’, more than one-third of schools lack access to computers or internet connectivity, while nearly seven in ten schools do not have smart classrooms. Through Saksham – focused on advancing inclusive STEM education and building future-ready skills, Honeywell Technologies is helping bridge these gaps by combining modern learning infrastructure, teacher capacity building and experiential learning opportunities, enabling students to develop the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the future workforce. Implemented through Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), Honeywell Technologies’ philanthropic arm in India, Saksham is creating pathways for young people to develop their skills and confidence needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. In Delhi, the initiative will deliver interventions across government schools in Mehrauli, Tughlakabad and Shalimar Bagh, directly benefiting nearly 5,000 students, primarily adolescent girls from underserved communities. With plans to expand to an additional government school in Janakpuri during FY2026–27, Saksham continues to advance educational equity through improved infrastructure, teacher empowerment and experiential learning opportunities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Honeywell

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