Honeywell Process Technology to Help Verso Energy Accelerate eSAF Production

Honeywell announced that Verso Energy, an integrated energy company focused on producing low-carbon molecules, will use Honeywell UOP’s eFiningTM methanol-to-jet processing technology to produce electro-sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) at seven planned production sites in France, Finland and the United States. Honeywell’s advanced technologies and standardized design will help Verso Energy reduce capital expenses, accelerate speed to market and increase global SAF capacity.

Honeywell’s eFining technology uses carbon dioxide from biological sources, renewable power and hydrogen to produce a variety of electrofuels (eFuels), including eSAF. When blended with conventional jet fuel, eSAF is a drop-in replacement that does not require changes to existing aircraft technology or fuel infrastructure. eSAF can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 88% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Mr. Antoine Huard, CEO of Verso Energy

“Efficient and cost-effective eSAF production will be crucial for helping airlines comply with regional adoption requirements,” said Mr. Antoine Huard, CEO of Verso Energy. “Honeywell’s proven SAF technology paired with our standardized design approach will enable us to quickly scale production capabilities and bring additional eSAF to the market sooner, helping to meet growing global demand.”

The demand for eSAF is projected to increase with the European Union’s ReFuel EU initiative, which requires aviation fuel supply to be at least 35% eSAF by 2050. By using Honeywell’s innovative technology, Verso Energy can maximize output and produce approximately 200 million gallons of eSAF per year across the seven planned facilities.

Mr. Barry Glickman, Vice President of Honeywell Low Carbon Energy

“Honeywell’s innovative SAF technology portfolio is designed to address two of the biggest challenges in renewable fuel production—cost and feedstock availability,” said Mr. Barry Glickman, Vice President of Honeywell Low Carbon Energy. “With our eFining technology, companies like Verso Energy can use abundant carbon dioxide as feedstock, making eSAF production scalable and less carbon intensive. Continued advancements in Honeywell’s process technology are addressing the cost premium associated with renewable fuels by improving plant size and cost, production efficiency, utility consumption and project timelines.”

Verso Energy received EU Innovation Fund Awards to support the development of its first two projects, DEZiR and ReSTart. These will be among the first large-scale facilities in Europe dedicated exclusively to the production of eSAF. The DEZiR project also received funding from the French government and is positioned to deliver some of the earliest eSAF when it enters operation in 2030.

Honeywell’s renewable fuels portfolio also includes its EcofiningTM, FT UnicrackingTM, Biocrude Upgrading and Ethanol to Jet technologies, which enable feedstock versatility in the production of next-generation fuels.

