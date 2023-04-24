HONEYWELL PARTNERS WITH GIVE ME TREES TO LAUNCH PLANTATION DRIVE ON EARTH DAY

- Advertisement - -

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell partnered with Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust under its ‘Plant the Future- A million tree project’, which was kicked off last year with an ambition to plant 1 million saplings across 10 cities by 2032. As a part of the partnership with Give Me Trees Trust, the company will plant 1.6 lakh trees across Pune and Bengaluru. GMT will source the saplings,support plantation drives and conduct employee volunteering as well as ensure maintenance of these plantations for 3 years.

Recently, Honeywell along with GMTconducted a tree plantation drive in Pune and Bengaluru. More than 1000 employee volunteers from Honeywell planted over 2000 trees on April 22nd, which is globally observed as Earth Day. It was the first kick off activity of the three years long partnership between HHSIF and Give Me Trees Trust.

The aim of the initiative is to mitigate the impact of climate change and strengthen the resilient capacities of the nation against the current environmental crisis. The campaign supports the UN Decade of Ecological Restoration, which aims to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems. For the successful implementation of the project, Honeywell has planned forward-looking models to cater to both urban and rural plantation drives simultaneously.

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India said, “At Honeywell, we are committed to minimizing carbon emissions and enabling ways to be more sustainable as a corporate. Our CSR charter is designed to drive programs that help us build sustainable ecosystems in the communities we serve. Honeywell’s “Plant the Future – a million tree’ project is an effort to strengthen green cover across the country and to make a positive impact to the environment. We hope to make a strong impact that helps us leave a healthy planet for the future generations.”

Swami Prem Parivartan(popularly known as ‘Peepal Baba’), founder and managing trustee, Give Me Trees Trust

Swami Prem Parivartan(popularly known as ‘Peepal Baba’), founder and managing trustee, Give Me Trees Trust said, “The primary mission of Give Me Trees is to increase the tree count of the country. This can only be done through the support and engagement of good corporate citizens. Afforestation and social forestry help us to create sustainable habitats for biodiversity.”

As one of the leading tech giants focused on sustainability as their priority, Honeywell has declared the month of April as ‘Sustainability Month’ and has organized a range of activities to drive the sustainability agenda. On Earth Day, Honeywell CSR organized plantation drives, sapling distribution to employees as well ‘baby turtle farewell ceremony’ to rescue Olive Ridleysea turtle hatchlings.

