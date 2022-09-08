Honeywell Organizes Digital Youth Empowerment Summit in Association With ICT Academy

- Advertisement - -

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, in partnership with ICT Academy organized the Honeywell Digital Youth Empowerment Summit 2022, which was attended by students from seven states. The objective of the summit was to facilitate smooth entry of graduating students into the workforce by enabling interactions between them and industry experts, including Human Resources (HR) leaders. Leaders from TCS, Tech Mahindra, Oracle, and Honeywell addressed the students at the summit.

This initiative is in continuation of the Honeywell Student Empowerment Program, which trains young men and women on advanced technologies such as cloud, big data, networking, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning skills to help prepare them for the future of work. The program is being driven by HHSIF in collaboration with ICT Academy.

Kunal Ruvala, President, Honeywell Technology Solutions,

Kunal Ruvala, President, Honeywell Technology Solutions, said “As a technology company, Honeywell believes in promoting STEM education among the youth. Our work with ICT Academy enables us to strengthen the country’s STEM ecosystem. Our priority is to advance the development of tech skills for the future, and Honeywell along with ICT Academy are training and nurturing young minds to join the workforce of the future.”

Hari Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy

Hari Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy, said, “Providing a proper guidance for the graduating students for their transition into the working world is much needed. The summit is an initiative to develop the confidence, right attitude, and ability to showcase their unique talents that will help them to stand out among the peers. At the summit, industry experts and HR leaders enlightened the students on the techniques that soften their landing into the challenging corporate world.”

Pooja Thakran, Director, HHSIF

Pooja Thakran, Director, HHSIF, said “Honeywell’s commitment to cultivating and fostering CSR programs that make real, sustainable, and measurable impact on communities is paramount. This includes our initiative to establish centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country. Honeywell has pledged ₹10 crore in the first year to develop these centres that will benefit women and youth.”

The Honeywell Student Empowerment Program offers a globally recognized certificate that will benefit students from marginalized sections of society. HHSIF and ICT Academy have established 50 Centers of Excellence for Youth Empowerment in tier one and tier two cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. This upskilling program will empower more than 15,000 students – half of whom are women – through the project cycle and provide job placements.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.