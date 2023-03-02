HONEYWELL NAMES ASHISH MODI INDIA COUNTRY PRESIDENT

- Advertisement - -

Honeywell announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as country president for India. Modi will continue to retain his existing role as VP & GM for Honeywell Building Technology (HBT) India and Asia.

Mr. Ben Driggs, President & CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell

“With his strong business acumen, leadership skills and more than eleven years of experience at Honeywell, Ashish is perfectly suited to lead the India business and build on the company’s strength and legacy,” said Ben Driggs, President & CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell. “Ashish will drive India’s strategic priorities and continue to cultivate our diversified country portfolio with focus on our growth vectors, key accounts and partnerships.”

“India is a bright spot amongst global economies and I am honored to take on this role. Coupled with Honeywell’s position as a leading industrial technology company, we have made fantastic progress within the country on both sustainability and digitalization. I look forward to building on that as well as further shaping the next stage of growth and innovation in the company,” said Ashish Modi.

Modi has over 20 years of experience and has worked at McKinsey & Co. and startups such as MTI Microfuelcells and OYO. At Honeywell, he served in various leadership roles including VP and COO of Honeywell Connected Plant, Global VP & GM for Advanced Solutions business and GM of Lifecycle Solutions & Services business in India and APAC. In his current role, he had led the HBT business in India, ASEAN, Korea and Japan to deliver growth and business excellence.

Modi has a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli in India, a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

