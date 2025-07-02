Honeywell Makes Strategic Tuck-in Acquisition of Li-ion Tamer to Bolster Fire Detection Technologies, Further Strengthening Building Automation Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Honeywell announced that it has acquired from Nexceris its Li-ion Tamer business, a leading off-gas detection solution for lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries that detects thermal runaway events. The acquisition enhances Honeywell’s portfolio of best-in-class fire life safety technologies within its Building Automation segment and emerged from a partnership with Nexceris over the past 5 years to strategically address lithium-ion battery system safety. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell’s financials.

With demand for li-ion batteries expected to grow by over 30% annually through 2030 to greater than $400 billion, battery safety solutions are increasingly critical for sectors ranging from renewable energy to cloud computing. Safe monitoring and early detection enable essential steps to avoid or reduce the effects of thermal runaway – without these solutions, an entire system can be lost once a fire begins in an energy storage system.

By using early warning technology to detect battery off-gassing, which typically precedes thermal runaway, Li-ion Tamer provides facilities with vital time to intervene before a battery fire starts. With its detection technology that provides a warning up to 30 minutes in advance, Li-ion Tamer is trusted by leading battery OEMs worldwide.

“As lithium-ion battery use grows rapidly across data centers, EV infrastructure, and grid-scale energy storage, the risk of fire is increasing in parallel,” said Mr. Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell’s Building Automation segment. “Li-ion Tamer’s early warning technology has been revolutionary for our customers and partners over the last five years. Building on our legacy partnership, the acquisition of this product suite will position Honeywell as a leader in early gas detection and battery fire prevention. We expect this tuck-in acquisition to further bolster growth of our fire detection business.”

The Li-ion Tamer product portfolio, which includes more than 30 global patents, will be integrated into Honeywell’s Building Automation business, enabling Honeywell to offer a comprehensive suite of fire detection products that complement its existing advanced smoke detection technology and life safety solutions. Currently, this includes VESDA —a leading solution that detects the earlier signs of a potential fire — and Connected Life Safety Services, hosted on the Honeywell Forge IoT Platform that uses data to deliver the connectivity and intelligence needed for secure, compliant and more efficient fire system management.

This acquisition follows Honeywell’s announcement of the planned spin-offs of its Aerospace Technologies and Solstice Advanced Materials businesses, which will result in three publicly listed industry leaders with distinct strategies and growth drivers. Since December 2023, Honeywell has announced a number of strategic actions to drive organic growth and simplify its portfolio, including $13.5 billion of accretive acquisitions, including the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne and Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies Business. Honeywell also completed the sale of its Personal Protective Equipment business to Protective Industrial Products last month.

