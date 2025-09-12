Honeywell Introduces All-in-One Battery Energy Storage Automation Platform

- Advertisement -

Honeywell introduced Honeywell Ionic™ Modular All-in-One, a compact, end-to-end battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for the commercial and industrial segments. By combining flexible battery storage with Honeywell’s advanced control system, Honeywell Ionic™ helps to optimize energy costs, absorb fluctuations in energy demand to ensure grid stability, and provide back-up power when needed.

Honeywell’s Ionic™ Control and Energy Management system is fully integrated into the all-in-one modular BESS, providing the latest analytic tools to deliver advanced control and customization onsite. The advanced control software also incorporates industry-standard ISA Secure 2 cybersecurity, ensuring protection for users and mitigating vulnerabilities for potential network cyber threats.

Mr. Jim Masso, President of Honeywell Process Solutions

“Today organizations of all sizes are under increasing pressure to use energy more effectively while simultaneously ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness,” said Mr. Jim Masso, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. “Honeywell Ionic™ enables businesses to navigate these challenges while meeting their energy goals by delivering a complete energy automation system built on the latest lithium-ion technology. Adopting autonomous solutions can be crucial for companies to manage energy costs, better integrate renewables and ultimately optimize energy consumption.”

Honeywell Ionic™ features a flexible modular system and a self-contained lithium-ion battery enclosure. The new, smaller enclosure enables it to offer a range of power storage options from 250 kWh up to 5 MWh to bring energy storage scalability to more commercial and industrial settings.

Customers can choose from fully integrated onsite energy storage systems to tailored agreements that are controlled by Honeywell through its Remote Operations Center. Honeywell Ionic™ is available now globally.

