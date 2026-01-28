Honeywell Collaborates with SAF One and Tata Projects to Enable Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

- Advertisement -

Honeywell announced that SAF One Energy Management Limited (SAF One) will use Honeywell UOP Ecofining™ process technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Tata Projects Limited (TPL), the Tata Group’s engineering and construction arm, has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project. Together, Honeywell and TPL will deliver an integrated solution tailored to SAF One’s project requirements.

Honeywell UOP’s Ecofining process technology, developed in collaboration with Eni S.p.A., offers a capital- and cost-effective solution for processing waste fats, oils and greases into renewable diesel and SAF.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SAF One’s plans to develop multiple SAF production units globally, including one in India. Through the deployment of Honeywell UOP’s Ecofining process technology, SAF One will convert used cooking oil (UCO) and other waste oils and fats into SAF, helping the aviation industry reduce lifecycle emissions and advance its decarbonization goals.

Mr. Rajesh Gattupalli, President, Honeywell UOP said, “Our Ecofining process technology broadens the potential feedstock base for SAF and enables producers to adapt to shifting market conditions and resource availability. By leveraging our experience and continuous advancements in process engineering, we aim to make SAF production more economically feasible. The installation of our Ecofining process technology with SAF One and TPL demonstrates our leadership in SAF production and ability to help produce renewable fuels at scale.”

Mr. Rajiv Menon, President & COO – Energy & Industrial Business, Tata Projects Limited said, “Our collaboration with Honeywell and SAF One highlights the value of early engineering integration and disciplined execution in delivering scalable SAF projects. Together, we are enabling solutions that blend technology excellence with constructability and lifecycle efficiency.”

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. Deepak Munganahalli, cofounder and CEO of SAF One said, “We are delighted to work with Honeywell and Tata Projects Limited. Their techno-commercial expertise supports SAF One’s ‘design one build many’ approach across our pipeline of SAF projects. This collaboration strengthens our platform and enables us to work with our customers on scalable long-term decarbonization solutions.”

Honeywell and TPL are jointly optimizing the technology configuration to maximize capital expenditure, enhance project timelines, and deliver a solution aligned with SAF One’s global deployment strategy. The companies’ collaboration supports the ambitions of both India and the larger world for climate change mitigation and reinforces Honeywell’s leadership in developing SAF technologies for global markets.

