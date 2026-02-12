Honeywell and TCS Collaborate to Enhance Autonomous Operations for Buildings and Industries with AI

- Advertisement -

Honeywell and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to help building operators move beyond traditional automation toward enterprise-wide autonomy.

With Honeywell’s deep experience in OT (Operational Technology) automation, control systems and AI-powered data analytics and integrating it with TCS’ IT modernization, cloud, and consulting, the collaboration aims to unlock real-time intelligence, improve operational efficiencies, and help deliver measurable business outcomes for customers.

Under the new initiative, to support the flow of OT data into customers’ IT systems, Honeywell will create a unified digital foundation for real-time visibility, predictive intelligence and autonomous process control by using TCS’ IT and consultancy capabilities. Honeywell will bring the power of Honeywell Forge, an IoT platform delivering AI-powered analytics and dashboards for intelligent, efficient and more secure operations including its Honeywell Forge for Industrials and Buildings suites.

This will help building and industrial operators to optimize processes and deploy AI‑powered autonomous operations that can perceive, analyse, act and learn, helping customers be nimble and more informed to make faster decisions. Combining Honeywell’s deep expertise in OT automation, control systems and AI-driven analytics with TCS’ IT, cloud and consulting capabilities, customers can seamlessly bring their OT and IT environments together into a single, integrated infrastructure.

Mr. Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India & Asia Pacific said, “Our customers run incredibly complex operations. Historically, OT and IT have been run as separate domains, but with new capabilities in 5G connectivity, cloud computing and AI, we can now accelerate the OT/IT convergence to improve operations and data analysis through one cohesive system. This is anticipated to make it easier for our building and industrial customers to run their operations with greater safety, efficiency and agility and reveal new actionable insights on the performance of their infrastructure.”

Mr. Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing Business Group, TCS said, “Our partnership with Honeywell is centred on helping enterprises unlock the benefits of autonomous workflows and redefine autonomy at scale. By combining the deep industry expertise of both Honeywell and TCS with our strong digital and AI capabilities, we are enabling organizations to run more connected, efficient, and sustainable operations. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to long‑term value creation and helping customers make more intelligent decisions as they become truly future‑ready.”

As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will also leverage its AI-powered industrial and building technologies and OT cybersecurity solutions that are designed to transform key vertical sectors and enhance process efficiency, strengthen workforce competency and improve asset uptime. The new initiative will be offered to customers in India before being extended to global regions, including the United States and the Middle East.

