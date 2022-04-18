“Honest pricing makes Tenda a unique Brand in India”

- Advertisement -

Over the decade, we have marked a position and reputation as a go-to home brand. Tenda India’s product portfolio meets Indian customers’ requirements at most. Tenda market grew by 25% compared to last YF 20-21. As a marketer, I believe in two revenue-generating mechanisms Innovation and Marketing. As an organization, we bring innovation to our manufacturing and other operational processes which brings a happy and comfortable experience for our customers. By ‘Happy and Comfortable Experience,’ I mean a Happy buying experience and a Comfortable user experience.

Our effective after-sales service brings a hassle-free protocol that attends to customers’ queries. We are planning to extend the IP camera range in the SOHO category. We are also expanding our distribution network into Indian semi-urban and rural markets. Indian rural market is also growing at a decent pace under the ‘digital India campaign,’ Tenda intends to become consumers’ 1st choice in that space.

Mr. Alok Verma (Marketing Manager – Tenda India)

