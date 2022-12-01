Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Launches Open Loop Ticketing System Powered by Aurionpro for the State of Haryana

- Advertisement - -

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (Aurionpro) implements National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) based open loop ticketing system and GPS system at all depots/sub-depots of Haryana Roadways, a state government undertaking. The first-of-its-kind open loop ticketing system was launched by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu during the Gita Mahotsav-2022 celebrations at Kurukshetra. Other key dignitaries present at the inauguration include Hon’ble Mr Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana; Hon’ble Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana; Mr Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary, Haryana Road Transport; Mr Yogesh Songadkar, Executive Vice President, Aurionpro; and Mr Hanmant Pujari, Director and Vertical Head – Smart Transit, Aurionpro. Moving towards building a Digital India and to further the Government’s cashless economy agenda, the state of Haryana modernized the existing manual ticketing system with the open loop ticketing system.

Haryana Roadways, with its a fleet of 3488 buses being operated by 24 depots, each headed by a general manager, and 13 sub-depots functioning under the depot concerned, will now offer simplified, e-ticketing solutions to the public of Haryana state. This initiative is aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The complete mechanism of this cashless and contactless ticketing program includes NCMC bank cards as one mode of payment, Electronic Tickets Issuing Machines (ETIMs), a GPS system, and a Public Online Reservation System (PORS) portal to book tickets in advance.

Aurionpro solution Ltd along with AU Small Finance Bank as the banking partner has deployed this open-loop ticketing solution in Haryana State Road Transport Corporation. The solution will have Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and RuPay-certified ETIM for ticket issuance in buses. The advanced ticketing system will enable commuters to buy tickets via cash, QR Code/UPIs and by using NCMC. NCMC cards will also be issued as bus passes to passengers, including free or concessional bus passengers. PORS is being implemented for advance ticket booking. A mobile app will also be a part of the solution, which commuters can use for ticketing and other information services. The GPS-enabled ETIM device will be used to track the movement of every bus and it can help commuters to know the status and position of the bus.

Shri Manohar Lal Honourable Chief Minister, Haryana.

“We are honoured to announce the launch of NCMC open loop ticketing system that will go a long way in making road transport in Haryana contactless, cashless and environment friendly. The public of Haryana state can now do away with the unnecessary hassle while planning their travel. We are now able to provide the road transport infrastructure that is at par with the best available in Europe and other western countries,” said Shri Manohar Lal Honourable Chief Minister, Haryana.

Mr Navdeep Sigh Virk, IPS Principal Secretary, Haryana Road Transport.

‘“With Aurionpro’s innovative solutions, we have enhanced the Online Reservation System (ORS) for advance ticket booking and mobile application. Haryana Roadways will also benefit from the new ticketing system as this will reduce revenue leakage. This new system will help us eliminate fake passes, effectively utilize workforce at each depot, enhance the travel experience for passengers, and thus increase the number of passengers travelling through buses and public transport,” said Mr Navdeep Sigh Virk, IPS Principal Secretary, Haryana Road Transport. “We have deployed innovative technology in making this advance ticketing system a reality in the state and hope to replicate the same in other states that choose such a new-age transit system. Our team has worked to make the NCMC cards capable of seamless payment transactions at multiple retail outlets. NCMC cards can be used to make the payment at parking, bus, metro, suburban rail, etc” said Mr Yogesh Songadkar, Executive Vice President, Aurionpro Solutions Limited