Hon’ble CM Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates the World’s Largest & State-of-the-Art CP PLUS Manufacturing Unit for Surveillance Solutions in Andhra Pradesh

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the World’s Largest Manufacturing Facility for surveillance products and solutions in the Kadapa district. Becoming the largest manufacturer of surveillance products, CP PLUS is set to export security solutions made in India, to overseas markets.

CP PLUS, India’s leading CCTV brand, began producing surveillance devices locally in India in its Manufacturing facility in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh 6 years ago. And since then, the brand has climbed up amongst the TOP 3 Largest Manufacturers of Surveillance Equipment globally!

Now to meet the growing demand, CP PLUS has inaugurated another manufacturing unit in Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh. With production commencing in May 2023, CP PLUS has tripled its production capacity. This new facility now produces 3Mn Surveillance units per month, making it the World’s Largest Manufacturing Unit for Surveillance Products, outside China and 3rd largest in the entire world when including China.

The CP PLUS manufacturing facility in Kadappa has been integrated with the world’s latest Fuji-made state-of-the-art technology SMT Lines and semi-Robotic Assembly & Packaging Lines. All production area has been designed with ESD flooring, a dust-free and air-conditioned environment to achieve the world’s best quality of products.

This manufacturing facility has a wide range of Reliability Test Equipment to ensure the High quality of products manufactured and also to qualify for various certifications required in Tenders and by Govt. of India organizations like RDSO, AAI, PWD, Indian Navy, etc.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS conveyed his determination to make India truly self-reliant, “Continuously expanding on our capabilities, we are set to turn India into a powerhouse for the world, where soon enough we can cater to the global demands and needs with solutions developed indigenously in India. Moving ahead, we are also investing heavily to create R&D Hubs and Offshore Development Centers across the country to flood the overseas markets with made in India products. The aim is to rapidly increase the Local Content in manufacturing and go another mile in the localization and indigenization process of CCTV manufacturing in India!”

All these areas of high-volume production, Backward Integration & Exports will attribute to a larger employment generation for the country, especially for Women as the brand’s current workforce consists of 90%of female workers.

Manufacturing for other domestic and international brands, CP Plus has also become the largest Indian OEM and ODM as well, giving strong competition to Chinese companies and reaching the leading spot in the entire surveillance industry.

CP PLUS is also aligning with American Chipset makers to develop and produce special chipsets for Asian needs, which will have the CP PLUS logo on them as they are specifically designed for CP PLUS. The brand is also ready to begin the packaging of these chipsets in India only soon after.

Furthermore, CP PLUS has plans in motion to invest heavily in R&D in India in the upcoming 3-5 years where the brand will be investing more than Rs. 300 crores to create R&D Centers in India with the mission of making the nation truly Atmanirbhar as soon as possible by continuously developing technology, innovations and products locally.

Being a leading brand in the surveillance industry, CP PLUS has successfully conducted hundreds of government projects, securing railway and police stations, air and sea ports, government institutions, public roads, and even entire smart cities. Currently, CP PLUS is also in talks with the Government of India to introduce the PLI scheme for the Surveillance industry and also about amendments to the Public Safety Act to further improve Electronics Security for India and its public.

The growth and popularity CP PLUS has witnessed every step of the way successfully placed the brand at the forefront of the surveillance industry, so much so that now CP PLUS is not just India’s No. 1 surveillance equipment manufacturer but also has the largest production facility for security and surveillance products anywhere outside of China in the whole world.

