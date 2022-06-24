Hogar Controls sets a strong foothold in the Home Automation Sector in Indian market

- Advertisement -

Hogar Controls has launched all-new range of Smart Touch Panels, World-class Controllers, Digital Door Locks, and Smart Curtain Motors in the Indian market. The US-based company which has set up its assembling unit in Hyderabad in 2019, has started complete manufacturing process in India in April 2022. They are committed to the Indian market and now in process of even manufacturing the custom-designed products for the Indian market. It combines cutting-edge technology and design thinking to offer homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products.

Focused on building the omni-channel business in the home automation market, Hogar Controls has inaugurated its first exclusive Hogar Controls Experience Centre in Delhi. The experience center houses a highly curated range of smart home products and solutions and offers the customers a first-hand experience of smart home living under one roof. The massive store that spans an area of 6000 sq feet was inaugurated by Mr. Hemant Sud, Chairman – IIID Delhi Chapter in Sarita Vihar, in the presence of leading architects and interior designers.

Mr. Vishnu Reddy, CEO – Hogar Controls, said, “As the impact of the IoT is already evident in every consumer’s home, we at Hogar Controls intend to redefine connected living with our core smart home offerings. Our first Hogar Controls experience center in Delhi is a one-stop-shop solution for architects, interior designers and contemporary consumers who are increasingly shifting to smart homes. As we aim to expand operations across India, we will very soon launch our experience centers in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata”.

Mr. Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President – Hogar Controls

Mr. Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President – Hogar Controls, said, “In addition to our existing premium range of products that primarily appeals to the HNI community, our all new Hogar Elite range of products and solutions cater to the larger market and are tailor-made keeping in mind the needs of the end consumers. Our products also come with a complete retrofit design that enables easy fitting to any existing switchboard without much hassle on wiring or need for remodeling. Currently, we are the only brand that offers a complete range of retrofit and wireless smart home automation and security solutions under a single roof”.

With a design-first approach and as a part of holistic smart home solutions, Hogar’s touch panel series includes product variants under the Prima and Prima+ series. The company, which so far focused on catering to the HNI community and hospitality sector with high-end smart touch panels that work on Z-Wave technology has now introduced a new Wi-Fi enabled product variant under the Prima series. Retaining its premium look and build quality of the products, the company has launched the new Wi-Fi variant, primarily targeting builders and the upper-middle / middle-class segment. The Wi-Fi series smart touch panels are compatible with any smartphone and voice-controlled via amazon Alexa or google assistant on supported devices via sensors. The smart touch panels are heat, humidity, and shockproof and comes with Three and Six smart touch panel, which has options of including Light Dimmer, Fan Controller, and Curtain Control and can further be customized as per the user’s needs.

Hogar Controls intends to redefine connected living with the launch of their next generation world-class Smart Controllers – (1) Smart Hub and (2) Smart Mini Hub. Both devices help in setting up seamless connectivity and faster processing amongst all the smart devices. Configured to either a local network or to the cloud, the Smart Hubs allows the user to operate all connected devices via the Hogar Pro App. While the Smart Hub can connect over 232 Z-Wave devices, Smart Mini Hub connects up to 60 Z-Wave devices.

Hogar Controls all-new Smart Indoor Locks are enabled with multi-unlocking modules that includes fingerprint, password, physical key, app unlock, and card access. While the door lock modules are waterproof, moisture-proof and mildew-proof, high and low temperature, vibration, and aging tests are thoroughly conducted to make the product adapt to any harsh environment. The combined unlocking and double function feature strengthen the security level of the lock and makes the door highly secure.

The smart curtain motors that come in two product families, VEIL, can be installed, configured, and included in your smart home eco-system in just 2 minutes. The new build-in automation control feature adds to the plug-and-play and lets the user control and schedule the curtains and blinds with predefined auto modes, supporting different lengths and to the scale of 75%, 50%, and 25% through Hogar SE App. These motors can also be used standalone, without any separate Automation System and can be controlled via voice through Google & Alexa. The uniquely designed efficient motors offer high & balanced torque for smooth movement and operates almost at negligible noise levels, thus making Hogar Smart Curtain range the best-in-class in its category.

