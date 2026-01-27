HOC Technologies Powering Connectivity Innovation with Quality, Service Excellence, and Make in India Vision

- Advertisement -

HOC Technologies empowers seamless connectivity with premium AV/IT cables and accessories, engineered for durability, innovation, and smarter performance everywhere. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Bechar Narola, Director, HOC Connect Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on product innovation, HDMI solutions, Make in India, quality service, and expansion plans.

Could you briefly introduce HOC Technologies and your journey so far?

HOC Technologieshas been in this business since 2010, and we primarily work in system integration and connectivity solutions. Since the beginning, our focus has been to deliver products that add value to the industry, with reliable quality and strong service support. We have been part of the connectivity space for many years — in fact, since around 2009, I have personally been involved in this industry. Over time, we’ve evolved with technology and expanded our offerings, keeping our core principle intact: delivering dependable solutions.

When did HDMI solutions begin, and how did products evolve?

We introduced HDMI solutions in 2017 under HOC. Before HDMI became mainstream, VGA cables were commonly used for display needs — but those were limited, mostly around 720p resolution. Today, the industry has changed drastically. We are now working in a world of 4K and 8K resolution, and HDMI has become the standard for high-quality audio-video transmission. Our product development has matched this evolution. Now, we are offering complete HDMI solutions that meet modern performance requirements.

What are your key product lines today?

HOC Connect has built a strong portfolio across multiple product categories, offering reliable connectivity and integration solutions. Its key product lines include HDMI cables and advanced HDMI solutions, along with HDMI devices such as filter systems, switchers, and matrix solutions. The company also provides CCTV-related connectivity products, network cables, and complete networking solutions. In addition, HOC offers power supplies, adapters, and accessories, along with IP and mass media solutions. The range further includes small converters, docking stations, and other connection solutions for diverse needs.

Can you share more about HOC’s AV division solutions?

Apart from HDMI and networking, we have strong offerings in our AV division. These solutions are used in theatre, cinema halls, and professional AV setups. In such segments, reliability and performance matter a lot, and our focus is always on delivering products that meet high industry demands.

What is HOC’s warranty policy and service support structure?

In my opinion, service is the backbone of any brand. Today, without service support, no brand can create a strong position in the market. Many products fail because customers don’t receive proper service or warranty commitment. At HOC, since 2010, we have maintained a clear policy: every product must have minimum warranty support. Our warranty ranges from 1 year to 5 years, depending on the product category. For example, our HDMI solutions come with up to 5 years warranty, which reflects our confidence in quality. We want customers to feel secure when they buy HOC products — not just in performance, but also in support.

What quality and service challenges do you see in India?

One big challenge in India is that many consumers are still not quality-conscious or service-conscious. Often, people focus only on pricing, and ignore long-term value. But connectivity and power solutions are technical products — if the quality is poor, the performance suffers and the customer ultimately faces issues. That’s why we have made it our mission to provide complete solutions with quality assurance and service reliability.

In how many cities or states is HOC currently present?

At present, we are strongly present across four states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Along with that, we are also doing business in metro cities of South India. Our expansion plan is very clear — in the next two years, especially in 2026, we aim to actively manage and strengthen presence across all six states of South India. We want to build structured distribution and stronger service networks in these regions.

What new products have you added this year?

This year, we have added power adapters to our power solutions category. Power adapters are extremely important because many hardware devices depend on them — whether it’s a router, DVR, or other components used in homes and industries. Without a proper adapter, devices don’t perform well or fail quickly. So, we are planning product launches that support demand, while also aligning with our Make in India strategy.

Which products do you manufacture under the Make in India initiative?

Make in India is a powerful initiative, and we are actively supporting it by manufacturing key connectivity essentials such as power cords, USB extension cables, printer cables, and networking cables, including catalyst cable solutions. Our vision is clear and strong—by 2026–27, we aim to make HOC a 100% Make in India brand, serving the Indian market through fully indigenous manufacturing.

How is HOC positioned in India’s price-sensitive market?

Price sensitivity is real in India, and there is always pressure on brands regarding pricing consistency. But I strongly believe that if you are providing good quality and complete solutions, then price is not the only deciding factor. Price matters — but quality matters too. We have positioned HOC as a brand that offers value — where customers get quality, performance, and service assurance.

What global opportunities do you see for HOC as Indian brand?

Globally, there is a huge opportunity for Indian brands. In fact, in 2021, we observed how these products perform and sell in international regions — especially Asian and African countries, where demand in some categories is even bigger than India. I believe in the coming years, Indian connectivity products will compete strongly at global levels. With strong manufacturing and quality improvements, Indian brands can expand internationally with confidence.

Any message for your partners, customers, and viewers?

My message is simple: always give importance to quality along with price. We are standing firmly in support of quality and service, because that is how an industry grows. Choose the right product — one that offers performance, durability, and after-sales support. When we move forward with quality, the entire market becomes stronger.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HOC

