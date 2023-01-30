Hitesh Pattani, President FITAG expired on 28th January

- Advertisement - -

The entire team of NCN magazine deeply regrets the death of Mr Hitesh Pattani, President FITAG. NCN magazine expresses the sincere condolences to the departed soul.

Mr Hitesh passed away on 28th January due to a massive cardiac arrest. He had been a very active member of FITAG (Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarati) is an umbrella association or federation of all the local IT associations of Gujarat. It is indeed a very depressing moment as its not just the loss of FITAG but also a great loss for IT community.

Mr Pattani had been inspirational in bringing the voice the issues and concerns of Gujarat’s IT partner community and negotiate to amend the laws in favour of the partner community. He had definitely played an integral role in shaping the iT community.

Lately he also had organised a FITAG event. He also had contributed immensely to the various NCN summits and had been a part of almost all the panel discussions at NCN magazine. Mr Pattani was an extremely well learned man who has shared a lot of knowledge.

Mr Swapan Roy , Founder & Publisher , NCN ,Mobility & Imaging Solution Magazine from Roy Mediative Group deeply regrets , “ It is very tragic indeed and this loss cant be filled. Mr Hitesh was a very knowledgeable person and it’s a huge loss for the industry as well. “

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.