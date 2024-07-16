Hitachi Vantara Unveils Partner Advisory Board at Annual India Partner Summit

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. launched its inaugural Partner Advisory Board for India and the SAARC region at its annual summit for channel partners, distributors, and alliances. The Partner Advisory Board serves as a platform for Hitachi Vantara to regularly convene with its partners, exchange industry best practices and actively listen to partner feedback, with the goal of fostering continuous improvement and excellence in the partner programs.

Held from July 10 to 12 in Jaipur, the three-day summit themed “Partnership Beyond Boundaries” brought together close to 100 partners across India and the SAARC region to celebrate their role in driving revenue growth and unlocking business value for mutual customers with Hitachi Vantara over the last financial year. The top-performing partners were presented with awards for their achievements.

Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president – India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara.

“As one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, India continues to be a pivotal contributor to our worldwide business. This success is largely driven by our partners who are essential in driving innovation and excellence for our customers,” said Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president – India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara. “The creation of the Partner Advisory Board exemplifies our commitment to actively listen to our partners’ feedback and engage in ongoing dialogue. This helps us consistently identify areas for improvement in our partner programs, fostering collaborative efforts to drive revenue growth and deliver unmatched value to our customers. Together, we will forge new paths, set higher benchmarks, and continue to transform the digital landscape for businesses in the years to come.”

Over the past year, Hitachi Vantara has significantly enhanced its partner support infrastructure. These improvements include advanced sales and presales tools, a virtual labs environment, streamlined partner event programs, expanded inside-sales capabilities, increased marketing resources, and a redesigned partner portal with personalized features. Additionally, Hitachi Vantara has introduced a sustainability credit feature and launched a new product demo experience website, reinforcing its commitment to supporting partners with innovation and resources.

Mr. KC Phua, senior director, strategic partners and alliances, APAC, Hitachi Vantara.

“Hitachi Vantara’s Partner Program focuses on empowering partners with the tools and support they need to lead their customers into a sustainable, data-driven future. Initiatives such as the Partner Advisory Board and Run To Win programs in India demonstrate our commitment to ensuring our partners have everything they need to drive their business forward, expand opportunities, and achieve profitability and growth,” said Mr. KC Phua, senior director, strategic partners and alliances, APAC, Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara India Partner Summit Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2023:

India Government North and East Region

FY23 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (North) – SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

FY23 Partner of the Region (North) – Niveshan Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

FY23 Value Added Distributor of the Region (North) – Redington India Limited

FY23 Best Upcountry Partner in the Region (North) – Synergy Telematics Private Limited

FY23 Emerging Partner of the Region (North) – Techjockey Infotech Private Limited

India South Region

FY23 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (South) – StarOne IT Solutions India Pvt Ltd

FY23 Partner of the Region (South) – Hitachi Systems India Private Limited

FY23 Value Added Distributor of the Region (South) – iValue InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd

FY23 Best Upcountry Partner in the Region (South) – SBA Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY23 Emerging Partner of the Region (South) – Giniminds Solutions Private Limited

India West Region

FY23 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (West) – Team Computers Private Limited

FY23 Partner of the Region (West) – Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd

FY23 Value Added Distributor of the Region (West) – RAH Infotech Pvt. Ltd

FY23 Best Upcountry Partner in the Region (West) – VarniTech Solution Pvt Ltd

FY23 Emerging Partner of the Region (West) – Smartnet Infotech & Services Pvt Ltd

National Awards

FY23 India Breakthrough Partner of the Year – PC Solutions Private Limited

FY23 India Value Added Reseller of the Year – Hitachi Systems India Private Limited

FY23 India Partner-led Deal of the Year – Hyperlogic Systems Pvt Ltd

FY23 India Value Added Distributor of the Year – RAH Infotech Pvt. Ltd

FY23 India Emerging Territory Partner – Comnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY23 SAARC Emerging Territory Partner – V S Information Systems (Pvt) Ltd.

FY23 India Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year – DigitalTrack Solution Private Limited

