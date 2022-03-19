Hitachi Vantara Unlocks Data-Driven Innovation Through an Edge-to-Cloud Data Fabric Built on Its Intelligent DataOps Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), introduced new Lumada DataOps capabilities for automated, AI-driven data operations for all enterprise customers and Lumada Industrial DataOps, providing advanced analytics capabilities for industrial use cases.

Data sprawl and governance have become more difficult as data becomes increasingly distributed across the data center, edge, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructure. This complexity can hinder an organization’s ability to turn data into business value. In a recent DataOps Survey by 451 Research, data privacy, compliance, and data access and preparation are top priorities for data-driven organizations.

Today’s additions to the Lumada DataOps portfolio allow organizations to create a seamless data fabric governed by an enhanced data catalog for automated data quality improvements and governance. With the latest updates to Data Integration powered by Pentaho technology, customers can reduce time and complexity to discover, access, prepare and blend data across multiple data sources and locations. The new Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio includes IoT analytics models for industrial environments that seamlessly merge IT and OT data to unlock transformational business insights.

Mr. Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara

“Unlike traditional data management solutions that lock customers into proprietary technologies, the Lumada DataOps and Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio products augment any ecosystem to manage and govern data from anywhere,” said Mr. Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. “No matter where our clients’ data lives, we help them discover, analyze, govern and monetize it through Lumada DataOps in addition to data and analytics consulting services, helping clients propel their business with better data insights.”

Intelligent Data Operations Across the Edge to Multicloud Data Fabric Lumada DataOps lets you automate the daily tasks of collecting, integrating, governing, and analyzing data on an intelligent platform providing an open and composable foundation for all enterprise data, while providing self-service data access to their choice of tools and analytics. Today’s updates to Lumada DataOps include:

Data Catalog – Accelerate business insights with Data Catalog v7.0 using trusted data built on IO-Tahoe technology including a powerful new user interface, data quality and Collibra connectivity.

Data Integration – Integrate data across hybrid cloud with Pentaho v9.3 through flexible cloud deployment and new connectors for cloud data stores like Snowflake, MongoDB Atlas, Teradata, Elastic Search7.x and IBM MQ 9.2.

