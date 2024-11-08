Hitachi Vantara to Present Live Demo of Virtual Storage Platform One and AI Expertise at Gartner IT Symposium Kochi

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., will exhibit its latest advancements in AI and data infrastructure at the Gartner IT Symposium from November 11 to 13 at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi, India.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 304 to experience a live demonstration of Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One – an unbreakable hybrid cloud platform which seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured data across environments, providing businesses a unified data foundation that guarantees 100% availability and exceptional resilience. Designed to streamline operations, reduce risks, and enhance data management flexibility, VSP One empowers enterprises to meet evolving demands with confidence and efficiency.

Hitachi Vantara will also host a 30-minute session titled “AI Done Right: How Over a Century of Experience Can Help You Unlock Faster, Smarter AI Solutions” on November 12, from 11:45am to 12:15pm. Presented by Jason Hardy, Chief Technology Officer for Artificial Intelligence at Hitachi Vantara, this critical session for CIOs will cover how Hitachi Vantara’s 115+ years of expertise can help enterprises embark on their AI journey.

Key activities presented by Hitachi Vantara include:

Live Demo of VSP One: Attendees are invited to experience VSP One’s high-performance capabilities, including its scalability and ultra-low latency, suited for data-intensive applications. Schedule: November 11 and 12 at 3:00pm.

Presentation on effective AI implementation: Jason Hardy, will present insights on how Hitachi Vantara’s expertise supports effective AI implementation in enterprises. Schedule: November 12, from 11:45am to 12:15pm.

Expert Insights on Advanced Data Innovation: Attendees can speak with Hitachi Vantara experts to discuss the latest in enterprise storage, hybrid cloud solutions, and data management innovations. Schedule: Daily, throughout exhibition hours.

Exclusive Prizes: Visitors will have opportunities to participate in booth activities and win prizes. Schedule: Daily, throughout exhibition hours.

Hitachi Vantara continues to lead in enterprise storage innovation, recently launching the VSP One Block – Storage Platforms, designed to deliver exceptional energy efficiency and performance, earning top ENERGY STAR® certifications. In parallel, Hitachi Vantara’s cutting-edge AI-driven Ops Center is helping organizations streamline operations, automating up to 70% of tasks. With these advancements, Hitachi Vantara is empowering businesses to reduce their total cost of ownership, enhance performance, and optimize IT infrastructure for the future.

