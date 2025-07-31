Hitachi Vantara Strengthens Partner Collaboration at India & SAARC Partner Summit 2025

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., concluded its annual Partner Summit, welcoming nearly 100 partners from India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for three days of collaboration, recognition, and strategic alignment.

Held July 23 – 25 in Kerala, the Inspire 2025 summit underscored Hitachi Vantara’s deepening focus on partner-led digital transformation. Partners joined interactive sessions on data resilience, advanced storage, cybersecurity, and AI orchestration, centered around Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) as the core of many AI-ready deployments.

The summit also marked the launch of Run to Win 3.0, a refreshed partner incentive program running from June to December 2025 across India and the SAARC region. Designed to accelerate new customer acquisitions and drive demand for mid-range systems, the latest version of the program lays the foundation for broader partner engagement and impact through a simplified point-based structure, enhanced digital marketing support, and stronger regional enablement.

In addition, Hitachi Vantara’s exclusive Partner Advisory Board forum, now in its second year, brought together 20 partner executives to exchange insights with leadership and provide input on strategy, innovation priorities and ecosystem engagement. Breakout discussions throughout the summit explored how partners can co-innovate, co-sell, and scale customer outcomes, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to collaboration and ecosystem growth.

“The India Partner Summit has become a cornerstone in how we build trust, exchange ideas, and grow with our partners,” said Mr. Darsshan Somaiya, head of strategic partner & alliances, India & SAARC, Hitachi Vantara. “This year, we focused not only on sharing our latest innovations but on enabling our partners with the tools, incentives, and connections needed to thrive in today’s AI-driven economy.”

Among the summit’s highlights was a live demonstration of Hitachi iQ with Hammerspace, a next-generation data orchestration solution built on the VSP One platform. It combines Hitachi Vantara’s high-performance Virtual Storage Platform One Block (VSP One Block) storage with Hammerspace’s global file system and metadata-driven orchestration, enabling organizations to manage data seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments without relocating it. The live demo, including a remote backend showcase, gave attendees an immersive look at GenAI orchestration, inference pipelines, and distributed AI deployments.

Mr. Ashutosh Deuskar, Director, VDA Infosolutions

“The India Partner Summit gave us a deeper understanding of where Hitachi Vantara is headed — not just in technology, but in partner collaboration,” said Mr. Ashutosh Deuskar, Director, VDA Infosolutions. “The open discussions, roadmap insights, and co-innovation sessions have positioned us to bring greater value to our customers in the region.”

Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president for India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara

“India continues to be a critical growth engine for our global business,” said Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president for India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara. “This summit reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering partners – not just through programs and platforms, but through deeper collaboration and shared innovation. Together, we’re shaping solutions that accelerate digital transformation across the region.”

Hitachi Vantara India Partner Summit Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2024:

India Government + North and East Region

FY24 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (North+ East+ Government) – SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Partner of the Region – Niveshan Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Value Added Distributor of the Region – iValue Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Upcountry (North, East) Partner in the Region – Wizertech Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Innovative Solution Partner in the Region – Grand Ortus Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Emerging Partner of the Region – Intensity Global Technology Limited

India South Region

FY24 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (South) – Giniminds Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Partner of the Region – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Value Added Distributor of the Region – iValue Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Emerging Partner of the Region – Orisenc Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Upcountry (KL, TN, AP, TS) Partner in the Region – Vertex Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Innovative Solution Partner in the Region – StarOne IT Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

India West Region

FY24 Breakthrough Partner of the Year (West) – Saint Fox Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Partner of the Region – Eva Soft Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Value Added Distributor of the Region – RAH Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Upcountry (Guj, RoM) Partner in the Region – Informatics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Innovative Solution Partner in the Region – CitiusCloud Services LLP

FY24 Emerging Partner of the Region – VDA Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

National Awards

FY24 Breakthrough Partner of the Year – Comnet Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Value Added Reseller of the Year – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Partner-led Deal of the Year – Niveshan Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Value Added Distributor of the Year – RAH Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Emerging Territory Partner (India) – Vcom Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Emerging Territory Partner (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal) – Datalink

FY24 Emerging Territory Partner (Sri Lanka, Maldives) – V S Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Reseller Run to Win Category – Techjockey Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

FY24 Best Distributor Run to Win Category – Redington Group Ltd.

FY24 GSI / CSP of the Year – Kyndryl Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

