Saturday, November 15, 2025
Hitachi Vantara Spotlights Technology Leadership and Enterprise Innovation at Gartner Symposium/Xpo 2025 in Kochi

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced its participation at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2025, taking place from November 17–19 at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty. The company’s participation highlights its commitment to advancing digital transformation, data privacy readiness, and enterprise innovation across India’s fast-evolving technology landscape.

As part of the conference agenda, Mr. Sanjay Agrawal, Head Presales and CTO, India and SAARC, Hitachi Vantara, and Mr. Sumit Malhotra, Partner – Technology Consulting, EY India, will lead a joint session titled “From Risk to Readiness for DPDP Act Compliance” on November 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The session will offer practical insights for CIOs and business leaders navigating India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023, highlighting how organizations can move from risk to readiness through secure, transparent, and compliant data architectures.

Showcasing Digital Trust and Enterprise Resilience

At Booth #202, Hitachi Vantara will showcase its high-performance infrastructure solutions that flex with evolving enterprise needs, spanning Hybrid Cloud, Green IT, and AI-driven innovation. The exhibit will also showcase its comprehensive VSP One platform and data management solutions designed to help organizations simplify compliance, modernize IT infrastructure, and unlock greater business agility. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into how unified storage, AI-driven automation, and hybrid cloud integration can strengthen data visibility and governance.

Hitachi Vantara experts will be available throughout the event to discuss:

  • Strategies for achieving DPDP Act readiness and regulatory compliance.
  • Approaches to optimizing hybrid cloud performance and data lifecycle management.
  • Case studies demonstrating measurable improvements in efficiency and resilience.

Hitachi Vantara continues to partner with enterprises across India to strengthen data-driven operations, enhance compliance, and drive measurable outcomes in efficiency and innovation. The company’s focus remains on enabling organizations to modernize with confidence as India’s regulatory and digital landscape evolves.

