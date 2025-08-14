Hitachi Vantara Recognized by GigaOm for Innovation in Object Storage, Adds Industry-First S3 Table Functionality to Virtual Storage Platform One Object

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced it has been named a Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar for Object Storage. The report recognizes Hitachi Vantara’s innovation in object storage, driven by Virtual Storage Platform One Object (VSP One Object), which debuted in November 2024. This recognition highlights VSP One Object’s rapid innovation since its release, including industry-first native support for Amazon S3 Tables and advanced data intelligence services. This enables customers to move unstructured data into structured tables, allowing businesses to run high-performance, SQL-based analytics directly on open-format data without complex data movement, loading or extraction needed.

The GigaOm Radar for Object Storage is a comprehensive evaluation of enterprise object storage solutions, assessing 22 leading vendors on their ability to meet the evolving demands of modern data environments. As organizations face exponential growth in unstructured data – from images and videos to IoT and AI workloads – object storage has become a foundational technology for scalable, high-performance data management. This year’s report highlights the increasing importance of performance, security and edge readiness in object storage platforms, as well as the strategic value they offer to both IT professionals and business leaders seeking to drive innovation, ensure compliance, and build adaptable data infrastructure.

Featured in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, Hitachi Vantara earned high marks in several key areas, including:

Reporting and Analytics : Delivering advanced reporting on usage patterns, capacity trends and performance metrics, Hitachi Vantara enables businesses to understand who is accessing what data, how storage is increasing over time, and forecast possible usage trends.

: Delivering advanced reporting on usage patterns, capacity trends and performance metrics, Hitachi Vantara enables businesses to understand who is accessing what data, how storage is increasing over time, and forecast possible usage trends. Storage Optimization : Hitachi Vantara helps organizations categorize data based on need and identify stale or redundant data that can be archived or deleted, helping to reduce costs and save space.

: Hitachi Vantara helps organizations categorize data based on need and identify stale or redundant data that can be archived or deleted, helping to reduce costs and save space. Public Cloud Integration: Expanded AWS S3 API support including the support for S3 Object Lock and S3 Tables, enhancing security and data management.

Mr. Whit Walters, GigaOm analyst

“Hitachi Vantara is a global technology provider whose strategy centers on the VSP One common data plane, designed to unify block, file, and object storage,” said Mr. Whit Walters, GigaOm analyst. “Within this framework, Hitachi VSP One Object serves as an enterprise-grade object storage component, providing scalable, secure, and self-healing storage for diverse workloads like backups, archives, AI, and data analytics.”

Meeting the Demands of Modern Data Workloads

The GigaOm Radar report underscores the growing importance of object storage as enterprises grapple with explosive data growth, AI-driven analytics, and the need for resilient, scalable infrastructure. Part of the VSP One portfolio of solutions, which brings block, file, SDS and object storage data onto one seamless platform, VSP One Object is purpose-built to meet these demands, supporting a wide range of use cases, from data protection to long-term retention, edge computing and real-time analytics. It supports open data formats like Apache Iceberg via S3 Tables, making it an ideal foundation for modern data lakehouse architectures. S3 Tables automate complex tasks like compaction, snapshot management, and metadata cleanup, which traditionally required specialized teams. This reduces operational overhead and allows enterprises to focus on analytics rather than infrastructure.

Mr. Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara.

“By enabling SQL queries directly on object storage, you eliminate the need for complex data pipelines and reduce infrastructure overhead, providing data lake simplicity with enterprise-grade power,” said Mr. Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. “These enhancements to the VSP One portfolio reflect our broader vision for the future of data infrastructure – one unified platform, with a single control plane of VSP 360, across a single data plane for block, file, object, SDS, and mainframe storage. By enabling a fully integrated view of data across your cloud and on-premises environments, we provide customers with the flexibility and scalability to achieve new heights for data availability in the age of AI.”

Additionally, to help enterprises better manage rising storage costs and performance demands, the upcoming VSP One Object release will add support for VSP One Block NVMe-QLC and TLC flash-based storage, delivering even greater price and performance advantages.

The latest recognition adds to Hitachi Vantara’s growing list of industry accolades. Most recently, Hitachi Vantara won a 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Data Protection from Business Intelligence Group, based on VSP One Object. In recent months, the company was also recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Storage Optimized for AI Workloads and a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage.

Upcoming Webinar on How Companies Can Modernize Their Data Lakehouse

Click here to register for an upcoming webinar titled “Modernize the Lakehouse: Trends, Tech, and the Road Ahead,” where you will hear a leading GigaOm analyst and Hitachi Vantara experts discussing the evolution of data lakehouses and the evolving requirements needed for businesses to succeed in the AI age. This will include real-world use cases, as well as a discussion on critical future innovations like metadata management and S3 integration.

