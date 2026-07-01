Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader and Fast Mover in 2026 GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

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Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management for the sixth consecutive year. The recognition underscores Hitachi Vantara’s strength in enterprise unstructured data management, including governance, automation and control across hybrid environments, and comes as the company continues to advance its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) data platform as a more accessible, protected and AI-ready foundation for analytics, modern applications and business innovation.

The GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management evaluates leading enterprise solutions based on technical capabilities, innovation and business impact. As organizations generate massive volumes of documents, images, videos, logs, sensor data and other unstructured content, managing that data effectively has become a growing challenge. Without the right foundation, unstructured data can become a source of security exposure, compliance liability and escalating costs that undermine its value for AI and analytics. Modern data platforms must do more than store data; they need to improve visibility, strengthen governance and make unstructured data trustworthy to access, manage and use.

GigaOm highlighted Hitachi Vantara’s approach to delivering enterprise-grade unstructured data management through VSP One Object and VSP One File, supported by VSP 360 for centralized management and operational visibility and Hitachi Content Intelligence (HCI) for data discovery and classification. Hitachi Vantara earned high marks in several areas, including:

Automated policy enforcement, combining policy automation and classification capabilities with immutable object lock, retention and tiering policies across VSP One Object and VSP One File services

Enterprise workflow integration, enabling automated workflows that move, index and transform data across diverse sources with minimal manual intervention

Unified data fabric extension, enabling structured and unstructured data to be managed across internal and external sources, with VSP One providing governed file and object services where data is stored, protected and policy-enforced

Mr. Whit Walters, field CTO at GigaOm

“Unstructured data management has become a strategic priority as organizations look to improve governance, reduce complexity and prepare more of their data for AI and analytics,” said Mr. Whit Walters, field CTO at GigaOm. “Hitachi Vantara’s position as a Leader and Fast Mover reflects its platform-oriented approach to modern storage, helping enterprises improve visibility across distributed data, apply policies more consistently, reduce unnecessary data movement and make trusted data easier to access, protect and use.”

VSP One is designed to help organizations build a unified data foundation for AI and analytics by bringing greater consistency and control to data across block, file and object environments. Recent enhancements to VSP One Object build on this strategy by improving deployment flexibility, visibility and performance for selected workloads, while reinforcing the platform’s role as an active, analytics-ready foundation for AI, analytics and lakehouse environments. These updates include VSP 360 support for VSP One Object, bringing Hitachi Vantara’s unified management platform to object environments with centralized monitoring, policy management and operational insights. They also add the next-generation VSP One Object O14 platform, more granular scaling options and metadata optimizations that improve small object IOPS by up to 4x.

Ms. Sunitha Rao, senior vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara

“Enterprises cannot unlock the full value of AI if they lack control over the data that fuels it,” said Ms. Sunitha Rao, senior vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. “This recognition from GigaOm reinforces our focus on helping customers reduce risk, simplify unstructured data management and build a trusted foundation for AI, analytics and mission-critical operations. By continuing to advance VSP One across block, file and object storage, we are giving customers greater confidence in their data while reducing the operational complexity that slows innovation.”

This recognition adds to Hitachi Vantara’s recent industry validation for VSP One and its broader storage portfolio. The company was recently named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Object Storage, while CRN named VSP One a 2025 Product of the Year winner for hybrid cloud storage. Together, these recognitions reinforce Hitachi Vantara’s momentum in helping organizations simplify data management, strengthen resilience and support more efficient, AI-ready infrastructure.

VSP One Object is part of the broader VSP One data platform, which provides a unified foundation for block, file and object storage across on-premises and cloud environments. VSP One Object helps reduce unnecessary data movement for data lakehouse, AI and analytics pipelines, while VSP One Block supports mission-critical applications and AI inference workloads with predictable, low-latency performance, VSP One File delivers enterprise file services, and VSP 360 provides centralized management and operational visibility. Built for mission-critical reliability and backed by Hitachi Vantara’s 100% data availability guarantee, VSP One helps organizations reduce downtime, maintain control and operate with confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hitachi Vantara

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