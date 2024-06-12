Hitachi Vantara Develops High-Performance Hybrid Cloud and Database Solutions Powered by AMD

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced the development of high-performance and energy-efficient hybrid cloud and database solutions. The new, highly-performant AMD EPYC™ CPU-powered Hitachi Vantara hybrid cloud solutions combine converged and hyperconverged solutions, including Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP), with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. This represents a significant advancement in the realm of hybrid cloud and database solutions designed to provide businesses with an “all in” feature set to enhance data center performance and efficiency.

Enterprises continue to struggle with growing challenges of optimizing their IT infrastructure, including reducing costs in an increasingly competitive landscape. The complexity in managing and operating traditional data centers exacerbates these challenges, often leading to inefficiencies and increased operational costs. To compound matters, there’s a growing need to reduce operational overheads, specifically with power, cooling, and space requirements, to streamline operations and enhance sustainability efforts. A recent report found data centers across the world produce up to 3.7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and use huge amounts of water for cooling. The report also showed data centers emitted the equivalent of 300 metric tons of C02 in 2020.

To address such massive resource demands, businesses must seek partnerships offering high-performance, energy-efficient hybrid cloud and database solutions that align with goals of cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and sustainability. Offering breakthrough performance and sustainable computing, the new Hitachi Vantara converged and hyperconverged solutions deliver the much needed high-performance, scale, and cost-reduction for hybrid cloud, database and high-performance environments.



“With increasing demand from businesses and customers to maximize the performance of business applications, organizations need innovative solutions to stay ahead. This announcement represents a convergence of expertise and innovation aimed at empowering businesses with transformative solutions,” said Mr. Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. “By leveraging the exceptional performance of AMD 4th Gen EPYC processors, we are delivering high-density and throughput solutions with 100% data availability guarantee that redefine industry standards. The solutions offer a suite of key differentiators in the realm of hybrid cloud, databases, and high-performance computing, providing high-performance, efficient, and scalable solutions tailored to modern enterprise needs.”

Key benefits of the solutions include:

Faster Time to Value – Hitachi Vantara’s hybrid computing solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors accelerate innovation by vastly improving processing times for traditional and modern workloads, including general-purpose workloads, databases, high-performance computing, and CAE (Computer-aided Engineering).

High Performance – Pre-validated and certified Hitachi UCP solutions deliver breakthrough performance with fewer cores for cloud, enterprise, and edge computing workloads.

Sustainability – The newly introduced solutions feature modern designs and smaller footprints, contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions and increased energy efficiency. One financial service provider has reported that Hitachi Vantara’s storage can reduce C02 emissions up to 96% and data center storage footprint as much as 35%.

Reduced Computing Cost – Hitachi Vantara’s converged and hyperconverged solutions offer high-density and bandwidth infrastructure, enabling the consolidation of multiple enterprise workloads and reducing total cost of ownership.

The UCP portfolio also includes the Hitachi UCP for Azure Stack HCI, which helps deliver a consistent hybrid cloud infrastructure across edge, core, and public clouds. Hitachi Vantara helps businesses simplify hybrid cloud deployments with a single source of systems, solutions, and services that streamline operations while reducing multi-vendor logistics. Organizations benefit from customizable cloud assessment, advisory, and cloud migration services to plan and execute the multi-cloud journey on a schedule that meets their business objectives.

