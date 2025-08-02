Hitachi Vantara Announces Virtual Storage Platform One’s Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace to Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Data Management

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced new capabilities for Virtual Storage Platform One Software-Defined Storage (VSP One SDS), now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new capabilities bring enterprise features to the public cloud, including two-way asynchronous replication, thin provisioning and advanced data compression. These enhanced features provide enterprises with greater flexibility, data efficiencies, enhanced disaster recovery options and simplified data mobility across on-premises and cloud environments.

As hybrid cloud deployment architectures grow, organizations increasingly combine public and private clouds to meet evolving business needs. According to a 2025 cloud adoption report, nearly 80% of companies now use multiple public clouds and 60% operate several private clouds, highlighting the rising need for consistency and control in complex infrastructures. As AI significantly increases the data storage requirements for businesses, recent industry research shows that 47% of IT and security leaders struggle with limited visibility across hybrid environments – making it more challenging to manage risk and maintain control.

With its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, VSP One empowers customers to deploy storage resources across cloud and on‑premises environments through a single management interface with no re-architecting required. New capabilities include thin provisioning and compression that can further reduce cloud storage costs by up to 40%, enabling customers to maximize efficiency and performance while minimizing overhead. Additionally, two-way asynchronous replication enhances disaster recovery strategies by allowing primary and secondary sites to operate as both source and target.

Mr. Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud

“Bringing VSP One to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage and grow the data management solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Mr. Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “Hitachi Vantara can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

VSP One offers enterprise-level availability to the public cloud, designed to support high service reliability and uptime that businesses of all sizes expect, especially when downtime or re-architecture costs are significant. VSP One is engineered for continuous availability, with a target of 99.999% uptime. This helps reduce costs while enabling native migration to and from any storage platform and cloud. It supports quicker recovery from unplanned outages and helps organizations maintain business continuity with greater confidence.

Mr. Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara.

“Customers want the freedom to choose the right cloud for every workload and the assurance that their data will remain protected, available and easy to manage,” said Mr. Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. “With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and the addition of two-way asynchronous replication, VSP One empowers our customers to easily streamline hybrid cloud operations while strengthening their resiliency posture.”

Opening new opportunities for Hitachi Vantara channel partners to support customers as they evolve their hybrid cloud strategies, this offering provides a more flexible, software-defined approach and deeper integration with Google Cloud. It gives partners new ways to address critical priorities like resiliency, security and sustainability, while helping customers improve operations, strengthen data protection and get more value from the infrastructure they already have.

The expansion to Google Cloud reflects Hitachi Vantara’s ongoing commitment to innovation across the VSP One platform. It builds on the recent launch of VSP 360, a unified data management software platform that simplifies the VSP One user experience and provides transparent insights into data and infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hitachi Vantara

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 94