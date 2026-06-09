Hitachi Vantara Advances AI-Ready Partner Strategy at India & SAARC Partner Summit 2026

- Advertisement -





Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., concluded its annual Partner Summit 2026, welcoming approximately 80 partners and distributors from India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for three days of strategic collaboration, recognition and forward-looking alignment.

Held June 3 – 5 at The Westin Rishikesh, the summit was anchored by the theme “Dream, Discipline and Determination,” a call to action for partners to embrace bold ambitions, execute with focus and build the resilience needed to lead in an AI-driven market. Partners engaged in leadership conversations, future-ready insights and hands-on sessions designed to address modern data challenges and the accelerating pace of digital transformation across the region.

Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president for India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara

“India and the SAARC region stand at the forefront of one of the most significant waves of AI-driven transformation we’ve seen, and our partners are the force multiplying that momentum. At Hitachi Vantara, our commitment goes beyond technology; we are here to co-create, co-invest, and grow alongside our partners as they help customers harness the power of data to build smarter, more resilient businesses. This summit reflects that shared ambition and a signal of how far we can go together,” said Mr. Hemant Tiwari, managing director and vice president for India and SAARC Region, Hitachi Vantara.

As part of its broader partner strategy, Hitachi Vantara confirmed the continuation of a regional partner program across India and the SAARC region focused on accelerating new customer acquisition and driving demand for midrange systems. The program is designed to help partners expand their market impact through simplified engagement, enhanced digital marketing support and expanded regional enablement.

In addition, Hitachi Vantara’s exclusive Partner Advisory Board forum, now in its third year, brought together twelve partner executives to exchange insights with leadership and provide input on strategy, innovation priorities and ecosystem engagement.

“The theme of Dream, Discipline and Determination is the foundation on which we’re building a stronger, more resilient partner ecosystem across India and SAARC. This summit was about giving our partners the AI-ready tools, incentives and the confidence to lead boldly in their markets. The energy and momentum we’ve built here will carry forward into every customer conversation, every deal, and every breakthrough our partners drive in the months ahead,” said Mr. Darsshan Somaiya, head of strategic partner and alliances for India and SAARC, Hitachi Vantara.

The summit also included the annual partner awards program recognizing outstanding contributions and achievements across the partner ecosystem.

Hitachi Vantara India & SAARC Partner Summit Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2025:

India Government, North, East & Government Vertical

• FY25 Breakthrough Partner of the Region – North, East & Government Vertical – Infovirgin Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Partner of the Region – North – Niveshan Technologies India Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Value Added Distributor of the Region – North – Redington Ltd

• FY25 Best Upcountry Partner of the Region – East – Wizertech Informatics Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Upcountry Partner of the Region – North – Spectra Computech Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Innovative Solution Partner of the Region – North – Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Emerging Partner of the Region – North – Grand Ortus Solutions Pvt Ltd

India South Region

• FY25 Breakthrough Partner of the Region – South – Giniminds Solutions Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Partner of the Region – South – Onlineteksupport IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Value Added Distributor of the Region – South – iValue InfoSolutions Ltd

• FY25 Emerging Partner of the Region – South – Futurenet Technologies India Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Innovative Solution Partner of the Region – South – Techfruits Solutions Ltd

• FY25 Best Upcountry Partner of the Region – South – StarONE IT Solutions India Pvt Ltd

India West Region

• FY25 Breakthrough Partner of the Region – West – COMnet Solutions Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Partner of the Region – West – Swan Solutions & Services Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Value Added Distributor of the Region – West – RAH Infotech Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Upcountry Partner of the Region – Gujarat – Informatics Technologies Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Upcountry Partner of the Region – RoM – Vcom Technologies Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Innovative Solution Partner of the Region – West – VDA Infosolutions Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Emerging Partner of the Region – West – Techigent Technologies Pvt Ltd

National Awards

• FY25 Breakthrough Partner of the Year – VarniTech Solution Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Value Added Partner of the Year – Hitachi Systems India Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Partner Led Deal of the Year – Swan Solutions & Services Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Value Added Distributor of the Year – Redington Limited

• FY25 Emerging Territory Partner of the Year – India – Cache Digitech Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Emerging Territory Partner of the Year – SAARC – CAS Trading House Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Innovative Partner of The Year – Ishan Technologies

• FY25 Best Reseller of the Year – Run to Win – Micro Hard IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

• FY25 Best Distributor of the Year – Run to Win – RAH Infotech Pvt Ltd

• FY25 CSP of the Year – Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hitachi Vantara

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 131