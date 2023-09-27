Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Services Offer a Logical Approach to Decarbonization

- Advertisement - -

Hitachi Vantara announced new Sustainability Solutions and Services to aid organizations in achieving critical environmental and decarbonization goals. Leveraging expertise in industrial domains, green transformation, energy, and mobility, Hitachi Vantara’s new offerings enable organizations to adopt sustainable business practices that pave the way to a greener future.

Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Servicesare uniquely designed to better understand and reducethe carbon footprint from physical and digital operations. The comprehensive collection of services and solutions focuses on four key areas crucial for decarbonization:

Green IT : Gain a holistic understanding of your IT footprint through insights to decarbonize IT assets and operations, including application and asset energy efficiency, power supply and equipment, scope 3 cloud emissions, energy efficient IT architecture— including Hitachi Vantara’s eco-friendly storage portfolio*— and data stewardship.

: Gain a holistic understanding of your IT footprint through insights to decarbonize IT assets and operations, including application and asset energy efficiency, power supply and equipment, scope 3 cloud emissions, energy efficient IT architecture— including Hitachi Vantara’s eco-friendly storage portfolio*— and data stewardship. Manufacturing: Understand energy consumption and carbon emissions across manufacturing processes and value chains to realize business growth through lower carbon intensity and resource efficiency.

Understand energy consumption and carbon emissions across manufacturing processes and value chains to realize business growth through lower carbon intensity and resource efficiency. Facilities: Create an optimized system built for your needs by incorporating sensors, advanced analytics, and control systems to achieve greater energy efficiencies and cost savings.

Create an optimized system built for your needs by incorporating sensors, advanced analytics, and control systems to achieve greater energy efficiencies and cost savings. Data and Analytics:Co-create solutions for greater impact on social and environmental issues that matter the most to you and your stakeholders through Hitachi’s extensive expertise in IoT, advanced analytics, digital twin, and AI technologies.

Bjoern Stengel, IDC’s global sustainability research lead

“Decarbonation is no longer reserved for the most environmentally consciousas industries face increasing regulation and requirements to limit carbon contributions,” said Bjoern Stengel, IDC’s global sustainability research lead. “This new approach by Hitachi Vantara gives customers the tools to make informed decisions about its process and create solutions that will truly impact the bottom line— both in sustainability and monetarily.”

Measurable is Actionable:Innovation and Environmental Stewardship Through Data

Leveraging the collective experience and cutting-edge technologies of the wider Hitachi group, the newSustainability Solutions and Services portfolio empowers customers to define and implement a realistic, measurable roadmap towards achieving carbon neutralitytargets. Insights from precision dashboards cannow easily identify carbon ‘hot spots’ and prioritize areas to realizeenvironmental goals and business ambitions.

To better understand specific needs before embarking on a carbon reduction plan, Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Services help customers define a quantifiable path forward,augmented with tailored digital solutions to streamline and transform your organization, empowering you to contribute to a more sustainable future.

“The agriculture industry is facing increasingly strict requirements to reduce the overheads of water usage, improve environmental outcomes, and ensure we maintain compliance with regulatory requirements,” said Wayne Parr, director at Golden Grove Nursery, the dominant supplier of citrus nursery trees to the Queensland, Australia citrus industry. “Golden Grove produces between 200,000 — 250,000 citrus nursery trees per year, supplying up to 70% of Queensland’s citrus growers and commercial orchards. Using the power of data and Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Services to improve our irrigation management processes, we’re now able to intelligently monitor the irrigation systems daily and understand exactly when to water so we can identify and adjust for the months ahead.”

With Hitachi Sustainability Solutions and Services, you can confidently traverse your sustainability journey. Creating strategic plans and defining measured steps to drive real change, we enable you to transform your organization, reduce your environmental impact, and contribute to a better, more sustainable future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hitachi Vantara

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.